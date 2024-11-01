Yvonne Ejim scores 23 points in Gonzaga’s exhibition rout of College of Idaho 79-39

By Greg Lee The Spokesman-Review

You don’t turn down dress rehearsals, not even the Gonzaga women’s basketball team.

Much will change with the Zags throughout their 11-game nonconference schedule. The 79-39 exhibition win over College of Idaho on Friday allowed the Zags another opportunity to see some of the new and returning parts together.

The blending together of the best of those ingredients will come, but the crowd of 4,859 at McCarthey Athletic Center saw plenty to please them.

Gonzaga played without two potential starters in graduate transfer guard Tayla Dalton and redshirt freshman forward Lauren Whittaker. The timeline for them is unclear, Zags coach Lisa Fortier said.

All nine Zags played 10 minutes or more and five played more minutes than Fortier would like at this point. How those minutes shake out is to be determined.

The 2024-25 Zags will certainly be able to score, but it will be Gonzaga’s ability to defend that will likely be most critical as the season progresses.

“We had some things we didn’t do right defensively, actually,” Fortier said. “But what we did a great job of is not fouling. Esther (Little) and Yvonne (Ejim) lead the charge, they’re great defenders. They set the tone in practice.”

Ejim, a fifth-year senior, seemingly picked up where she left off last March when Gonzaga advanced to the Sweet 16. Ejim scored a game-high 23 points and had 12 rebounds.

Freshman Allie Turner, of St. Louis, scored 14 points and had three rebounds in 25 minutes, making 4 of 7 from 3-point range. The Zags lost long-range shooting with the departure of Brynna Maxwell and the Truong twins, but Turner will make teams extend their defense to guard the perimeter.

Fortier said Turner made 5 of 5 from 3-point range in a closed-scrimmage win at Arizona State two weeks ago.

Turner said she was only doing what she’s been encouraged to do in practice.

“The coaches always tell me that I shouldn’t pass up open shots, so that was my goal today, was to not get yelled at for passing up open shots,” Turner said.

“Once I started making some, I felt like I could keep shooting it.”

UConn junior transfer point guard Ines Bettencourt started for the Zags, finishing with 11 points, six rebounds and five assists.

“It’s a lot of new people and it’s their first time in this situation,” Fortier said of the Zags getting used to playing with each other. “We had a lot of different options (last year).”

The Zags stacked up the assists last year. Despite committing more turnovers than they desire (16), the Bulldogs had 19 assists. Eight of nine players had at least one assist.

“The turnovers we had in transition with a true freshman point guard and somebody (Bettencourt) that’s new to our program – we’re learning,” Fortier said.

“We want to go hard and transition.”

Fortier said Ejim’s presence on the court and the attention she will draw will open things up for her teammates.

The Zags crushed College of Idaho 54-22 on the boards. The Yotes played nobody taller than 6-foot for the majority of the game.

GU sophomore wing Claire O’Connor will likely see more minutes after playing behind four graduate starters last year.

“We played hard and we tried to play together,” O’Connor said. “Obviously, it’s a new group, so anytime we can get on the court together it’s a great experience and a chance to learn.”

The Zags open the season Tuesday at home against Montana, beginning at 6 p.m.