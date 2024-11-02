Owen Martin scores late go-ahead goal, Spokane Chiefs top Portland 4-2

Though the home team dominated through much of the game, it wasn’t decided until late.

Owen Martin scored the go-ahead goal with less than 3 minutes to play and the Spokane Chiefs topped the Portland Winterhawks 4-2 in a Western Hockey League game at the Arena on Friday.

The Chiefs (10-6-0-0) outshot Portland 37-17 through two periods, but trailed 2-1 at the second intermission.

All that offensive zone pressure finally paid off in the third, as the Chiefs scored three consecutive goals – including an empty-netter – to salt away the victory.

Defenseman Nathan Mayes evened the score at 2-2 with a goal 7:19 into the final period, assisted by Shea Van Olm and Berkly Catton. Martin scored on a power play 10 minutes later, again with help from Van Olm and Catton, to give Spokane the lead for good.

Rasmus Ekstrom scored with 24 seconds left to provide the final margin.

Van Olm started the scoring with a marker early in the second period. Portland (6-7-2-0) responded with goals by Josh Zakreski and Hudson Darby later in the frame.

Catton finished with three assists for the Chiefs, giving him 16 on the season – fourth in the WHL. Van Olm is fifth in goals (12) and points (24).

The Chiefs finished with a 50-28 advantage in total shots and killed both of Portland’s power-play opportunities. Goaltender Dawson Cowan made 26 saves.

The Chiefs travel to Tri-City on Saturday for a 6:05 p.m. face-off.