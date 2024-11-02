Prep roundup: Chiawana upsets Gonzaga Prep in girls soccer districts; Lewis and Clark boys, Gonzaga Prep girls win district XC

Roundup of Saturday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Eastern Washington.

Girls soccer

District 6 4A

Chiawana 1, Gonzaga Prep 0: Taylor Mills scored in the fifth minute and the visiting fourth-seeded Riverhawks (16-1) defeated the top-seeded Bullpups (12-4-1) in a semifinal. Amelia Pielli had four saves for the Bullpups. Gonzaga Prep will host sixth-seeded Kamiakin in a loser-out on Tuesday.

Lewis and Clark 5, Richland 1: Freshman Charlotte Dix scored three goals in 12 minutes and the visiting third-seeded Tigers (13-3-2) upset the second-seeded Bombers (11-4) in a semifinal. LC will host Chiawana in the championship at ONE Spokane Stadium on Thursday.

Ferris 4, Hanford 1: Sylvie Washington scored two goals and the fifth-seeded Saxons (9-8) defeated the visiting eight-seeded Falcons (7-7-1) in a loser-out. Ferris travels to Richland in a loser-out on Tuesday.

Kamiakin 1, Mead 0 (SO): The sixth-seeded Braves (10-7) eliminated the visiting seventh-seeded Panthers (6-9-2). The wind in Kennewick saw the teams play to a stalemate and Kamiakin prevailed in penalties.

District 6 3A

Mt. Spokane 3, University 1: The second-seeded Wildcats (13-2) defeated the visiting sixth-seeded Titans (9-7-1) in a semifinal. Mt. Spokane hosts fourth-seeded Ridgeline in the championship game at Union Stadium next week.

Ridgeline 2, Walla Walla 0: The visiting fourth-seeded Falcons (9-6-2) defeated the top-seeded Blue Devils (8-7) in a semifinal.

Cheney 3, Kennewick 0: The seventh-seeded visiting Blackhawks (7-10) eliminated the third-seeded Lions (3-13-1). Cheney will face Walla Wala in a loser-out next week.

Southridge 2, Central Valley 1: The fifth-seeded Suns (5-10) eliminated the visiting eighth-seeded Bears (1-13-1). Southridge faces U-Hi in a loser-out on Wednesday.

District 6 2A

East Valley 5, Deer Park 2: Hayden Anderson scored four goals and the Knights (10-6-1) eliminated the Stags (8-8) in a District 6 2A first-round game at Union Stadium. East Valley faces top-seeded West Valley in a semifinal on Tuesday.

Clarkston 1, Rogers 0: The third-seeded Bantams (11-6) won by forfeit. They face second-seeded Pullman in a semifinal on Tuesday.

Northeast A

Riverside 3, Colville 0: Margaret St. Amand scored two goals and the second-seeded Rams (6-7) defeated the visiting third-seeded Crimson Hawks (3-9) in the Northeast A second-place game. Riverside moves on to the District 5/6 crossover on Saturday.







Cross country

District 6 4A: Kamiakin’s Ezra Teeples, Chase Kennard and Noah Thomas swept the top three spots in the boys race, but Lewis and Clark placed five of the next eight runners to take the team title at Veterans Memorial Golf Course in Walla Walla.

Brody Graham led the way for the Tigers, finishing fourth in 15:40.50. LC finished with 39 points, Kamiakin (52 points) was second and Mead (58 points) placed third.

Gonzaga Prep’s Erin McMahon edged teammate Claire Gee by 0.61 seconds to win the girls race and led the Bullpups (42 points) to the district championship. Mead (88 points) was second and Lewis and Clark (92 points) placed third.

District 6 3A: Mt. Spokane’s Kade Brownell (15:20.21) and Parker Westermann (15:21.09) finished 1-2 in the boys race, but Cheney topped the Wildcats 52-67 for the team title. Cheney placed sixth through eighth, led by Samuel Hilton in 15:37.88.

Mt. Spokane’s Jane Wycoff (18:21.82) won the girls race, followed by Central Valley’s Mackenzie Munn (18:49.70) and Cheney’s Hannah Ward (18;53.83). The Wildcats (45 points) took the team district championship, University (67 points) was second and Cheney (89 points) finished third.

District 5/6 2A crossover: Ellensburg’s Mystic Hammond (15:04.77) won the boys race by 48 seconds, leading the Bulldogs (25 points) to the team title at Apple Ridge XC Course in Yakima. West Valley’s Evan McKenzie (15:52.58) was second and the Eagles (101) were a distance second to Ellensburg.

Ellensburg’s Grace Beachy (17:43.01) won the girls race by nearly a minute over West Valley’s Hadassah Duff (18:35.63). The Bulldogs (60 points) won the team title and West Valley (72) was second.

District 5/6 1A crossover: Colville’s Malik Ortiz (15:48.90) won the boys race and led the Crimson Hawks to a team title at Apple Ridge XC Course. Colville (53 points) edged Lakeside (53 points) and Cascade (110).

Medical Lake’s Kaylee Demler (18:38.40) won the girls race and Lakeside took the team title.

The Eagles (54 points) outpaced Cascade (66 points) and Naches Valley (108).

District 6 2B/1B: Chewelah’s Emmitt Warren won the boys race in 16:15.50, but St. George’s (57 points) placed four in the top 10 to take the team title on Friday at Colfax Golf Club. Shawn Jones led the Dragons in third at 16:37.50. Chewelah (79 points) was second and Freeman (91 points) placed third.

Regan Thomas (18:22.78) and Josie McLaughlin (19:10.51) of St. George’s finished 1-2 in the girls race, and the Dragons (44 points) outpaced second-place Garfield-Palouse (77 points) and Valley Christian (82 points).

