Spokane Chiefs can’t erase 3-goal deficit, lose to Tri-City 4-3

From staff reports

KENNEWICK – The Spokane Chiefs played well early in a 4-2 win over Portland at home on Friday. Unfortunately, they could not take the good times on the road with them Saturday.

The Chiefs were outshot 19-7 in the first period and trailed 4-1 after an early third-period goal while falling to the Tri-City Americans at the Toyota Center .

The Chiefs scored twice in rapid succession in the third period, making it a one-goal game with plenty of time left, but never found the equalizer.

Shea Van Olm was a bright spot, as he has been all season, scoring his team-leading 13th and 14th goals of the season, moving him up to second in goals and points (26) in the Western Hockey League.

It was a penalty-marred game with 16 minors and a pair of major fighting penalties.

Chiefs goalie Dawson Cowan made 32 saves. The Chiefs went 1 for 4 on the power play; Tri-City was 0 for 6.

The Chiefs are back in action on Tuesday when they host Kelowna at the Arena at 7:05 p.m.