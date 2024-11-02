Spokane Chiefs can’t erase 3-goal deficit, lose to Tri-City 4-3
From staff reports
KENNEWICK – The Spokane Chiefs played well early in a 4-2 win over Portland at home on Friday. Unfortunately, they could not take the good times on the road with them Saturday.
The Chiefs were outshot 19-7 in the first period and trailed 4-1 after an early third-period goal while falling to the Tri-City Americans at the Toyota Center .
The Chiefs scored twice in rapid succession in the third period, making it a one-goal game with plenty of time left, but never found the equalizer.
Shea Van Olm was a bright spot, as he has been all season, scoring his team-leading 13th and 14th goals of the season, moving him up to second in goals and points (26) in the Western Hockey League.
It was a penalty-marred game with 16 minors and a pair of major fighting penalties.
Chiefs goalie Dawson Cowan made 32 saves. The Chiefs went 1 for 4 on the power play; Tri-City was 0 for 6.
The Chiefs are back in action on Tuesday when they host Kelowna at the Arena at 7:05 p.m.