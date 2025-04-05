WHL Playoffs: Spokane Chiefs score early, often; close out series with 9-4 win over Vancouver in Game 5

Spokane Chiefs Shea Van Olm (20) celebrates with fans after scoring his third goal for a hat trick against the Vancouver Giants during a WHL hockey playoff game on Saturday, Apr. 5, 2025, at Spokane Arena in Spokane, Wash. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)

They say playoff hockey is about defense and goaltending. “They” haven’t met the Spokane Chiefs.

The Spokane Chiefs finished the regular season with the second-most goals in the Western Hockey League and the circuit’s leading power-play unit. Three players – linemates Berkly Catton, Andrew Cristall and Shea Van Olm – finished in the top nine in individual scoring, with Van Olm and Cristall Nos. 1 and 2 in goals.

But a disappointing 3-2 home loss to the Vancouver Giants in Game 3 left coach Brad Lauer to say his team, “didn’t capitalize on those second and third opportunities that we need to, especially in playoff hockey.”

That game might have served as a wake-up call – since then, the Chiefs have more than made up for those missed opportunities.

The Chiefs took momentum back with a 6-2 win in Game 4, and after an early hiccup came out firing in Game 5 on Saturday at the Arena.

And it was all fueled by that impeccable top line.

Van Olm completed a hat trick early in the second period, Cristall and Catton added two goals apiece and the Chiefs beat the Giants 9-4, and in the process closed out their best-of-seven Western Conference playoffs first-round matchup 4-1.

In addition to the goals, Catton had five assists, Cristall had four and Van Olm two. Assanali Sarkenov and Rasmus Ekström each added a goal to the total.

“It was a great night tonight, but I think it was contributions from everyone,” Catton said. “All the lines were rolling, and it’s been like that the whole series. Different lines have stepped up at different times, and we’ve needed it.”

The Chiefs won’t know their second-round opponent until later in the week, but that won’t hinder the team or organization from celebrating Spokane’s first playoff series win since 2019.

“Obviously, for the kids in the room, it’s very exciting times for them. … Some of these guys have been here for a long time, so it’s nice to see,” Chiefs coach Brad Lauer said.

“There’s been some guys here that have been here for three, four years, and there were some dog days – not going to sugarcoat it,” Van Olm said. “They’ve been rebuilding for this year, next year. So, yeah, I think it means a lot to the veteran group in this room.”

For the fourth time in five games, Vancouver scored first – and just 61 seconds into the contest.

The Chiefs answered a little more than three minutes later. With Giants defenseman Ryan Lin off for cross-checking, Cristall took a pass from Catton from below the goal line and snapped it past Giants goalie Burke Hood for his sixth of the playoffs.

“I think as soon as they got that (first) one, we really maybe woke up a bit and got the next one,” Catton said. “I think that’s just something we need to clean up a little bit. But we rallied back and came together as a team.”

Vancouver made it 2-1 a few minutes later. Defenseman Marek Howell held the zone and flipped a puck toward the net. The shot was knocked down in a maze of bodies but went straight to Schmidt, who swept it into the goal for his second of the period.

But the Chiefs responded again. After serving two minutes for hooking, Catton exited the penalty box, cruised into the slot, took a pass from Cristall and sent a wrister past Hood for his third goal of the playoffs.

Just 27 seconds later, Catton collected a puck at the left point and slung it to Cristall on the right wing. Cristall found Van Olm alone in the slot, where he snapped the puck past Hood for his second goal of the postseason and a 3-2 lead.

Three minutes later, the top line combined on a highlight-reel goal.

Catton skated the puck into the Giants zone and dished to Cristall on the right wing. Cristall used a spin to fake out his defender and backhanded a pass through traffic to Van Olm moving through the slot for the 20-year-old’s second of the game.

“I’ve seen that highlight a couple times from guys like (Patrick) Kane and (Auston) Matthews, you know, guys who I watched growing up,” Cristall said of the spin move. “I thought I kind of had no angle my forehand, so I thought I’d try and put a little misdirection. And pretty glad I got on (Van Olm’s) tape.”

The Chiefs got back on the board 91 seconds into the second period, with Van Olm knocking in a rebound of Saige Weinstein’s shot from the point to complete his hat trick.

A few minutes later, Ekström added a power-play goal ending Hood’s evening, as Vancouver coach Manny Viveiros replaced him with Brady Smith.

The goalie change didn’t matter. A little more than a minute later, Coco Armstrong wrestled for a puck in the slot. It was tapped out to Assanali Sarkenov, who shot it between Armstrong’s legs and past Smith for his second of the postseason and a 7-2 lead.

On their first shift of the third period, a blocked shot led the first line on an odd-man rush. Van Olm came out of the Chiefs zone with the puck and sprung Cristall on a breakaway. Cristall held the puck long enough for Catton to catch up, and the pair traded passes until Cristall shot it past the defenseless goalie.

“We’re really glad we can get it done for (Spokane),” Cristall said.

“It’s been awhile, I guess, since they’ve been the second round, and we’re just so happy to get it done. But definitely, the job’s not finished.”