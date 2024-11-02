Seventh-seeded Spokane Velocity stuns Northern Colorado 3-0 in USL1 quarterfinals

From staff reports

WINDSOR, Colo. – Spokane Velocity FC scored a stunning upset and made USL League One history Saturday.

Seventh-seeded Spokane erupted for three goals during a 15-minute stretch in the second half of a USL1 quarterfinal-round match and rolled to a 3-0 victory over No. 2 seed Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC at 4Rivers Equipment Stadium.

Velocity FC became the first USL1 expansion club to win a postseason match in its inaugural season. Spokane advances to face No. 3 seed Forward Madison FC next weekend in the semifinals.

In pulling off the result – the best moment in what’s been a historic year for soccer in this city – Spokane beat some big odds.

The Velocity (8-9-5) limped into the postseason, scoring just two goals over their final seven regular-season matches and compiling an 0-5-2 record during that stretch.

Coming into the match, it seemed like Spokane might be content with what it had accomplished – a promising first season in which it became the third club in USL1 history to qualify for the playoffs in its first year.

At the end of the regular season, the Hailstorm (12-6-5) were the hottest club in USL1 and looked like a title contender.

Northern Colorado entered the match riding a five-game winning streak. The club had amassed 10 goals and allowed one in that span.

It felt like a wild turn of events when Spokane put together a surpring sequence of offense against the heavily favored Hailstorm. The barrage of goals in the second half will go down as a significant moment in the club’s early history.

Team captain Luis Gil kicked off the scoring spree with a short-range goal in the 54th minute. Gil crept behind two Hailstorm defenders and swiped the ball after it had bounced through traffic, then quickly booted in his 11th goal of the year across all competitions.

In the 64th minute, Spokane’s Javier Martin Gil found an opening down the right side of the field and fired a perfect pass toward the goalie box to Anuar Pelaez, who slid in front of the keeper and tapped in a goal.

The Hailstorm had allowed multiple goals in just two matches all season, but Spokane had one more to give.

Jack Denton capped the Velocity’s scoring in the 68th minute with his first professional goal, a midrange rocket from straightaway off an assist from Masango Akale, his first in more than two months.

Northern Colorado couldn’t find much of a challenge for the remainder of the game against a revitalized Spokane back line and keeper Brooks Thompson, who finished with four saves and impressed on defense throughout the night against a high-powered Northern Colorado offense.

Spokane finished with 12 shots, four on target.

Luis Gil led all players with four shots.

Northern Colorado had 13 shots and four on target and had eight corner kicks against two for Spokane.

The Hailstorm outshot Spokane 9-5 in a physical first half which featured a number of standout defensive plays in the box from both sides.

Spokane started to find some penetration late in the half against the Hailstorm’s back line while Northern Colorado attempted to strike quick and peppered the goal with shot attempts.

But the Hailstorm’s aggressive tactics proved costly in the second half as Spokane surged on offense and found space on counterattacks, scoring twice on the counter.

Spokane’s three-goal win is the second-largest margin of victory in USL1 postseason history.

The Hailstorm became the first No. 2 seed in league history to fail to qualify for the semifinals.