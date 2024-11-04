Greater Spokane League volleyball teams set to battle for state berths in district tournaments

By Madison McCord For The Spokesman-Review

The road to the Yakima Valley SunDome and the WIAA state volleyball tournament begins for Greater Spokane League teams Tuesday.

Fifteen GSL teams earned a spot in the postseason, with the 4A and 3A teams entering into brackets with teams from the Mid-Columbia Conference while the 2A teams will face each other for a right to play in a crossover against CWAC qualifiers.

In 4A, Gonzaga Prep earned the tournament’s top seed and will host eighth-seeded Hanford in its opener. The Bullpups are eighth in the WIAA’s 4A RPI rankings, the highest of any GSL or MCC school.

Other 4A first-round games include third-seeded Lewis and Clark hosting Chiawana, fifth-seeded Mead traveling to Richland and No. 7 seed Ferris at Kamiakin. The 4A district title game will be Nov. 14 with the winner advancing to state. A consolation game on Nov. 16 will determine the district’s second and final state qualifier.

After going unbeaten in regular-season GSL play, Ridgeline earned the second seed in the 3A tournament behind top-seeded Kennewick. The Falcons – the No. 1 team in the 3A RPI rankings – open Tuesday against eighth-seeded University.

Other 3A matchups include No. 4 seed Mt. Spokane hosting Walla Walla, sixth-seeded Shadle Park at Hermiston and seventh-seeded Central Valley at Kennewick. The 3A tournament will advance three teams to state with both teams in the Nov. 14 title game earning a spot, along with the winner of the Nov. 16 consolation game.

Finally, the six 2A teams will compete in a single-elimination tournament with the championship teams moving on to a crossover with the CWAC. Top seeds West Valley and Pullman earned first-round byes and will play their matches after the opening round Tuesday night.

In the first games, third-seeded Deer Park will face sixth-seed Rogers at Pullman High School with the winner facing the second-seeded Greyhounds. At West Valley High School, fourth-seeded Clarkston will face No. 5 East Valley with the winner taking on the top-seeded Eagles later in the evening.

The 2A title game is set for Thursday at the site of the higher seed. The crossovers against the CWAC’s second and third seed teams will take place Saturday with the two winners moving to state.

Lakeside claimed the top seed and Riverside was second out of the Northeast 1A league tournament, earning spots in Saturday’s crossover against District 5 teams still to be determined in Chelan.

Freeman is the top seed in the 2B District 6 tournament, which began last week. Four teams will advance to state with the title game set for Thursday. In 1B, 12 teams are still battling for eight spots which will be determined on Tuesday and Thursday.

The 1B and 2B state tournaments are Nov. 13-14 at the Yakima Valley SunDome, while 1A and 2A tournaments are Nov. 15-16, and the 3A and 4A tournaments on Nov. 22-23.