Live updates: No. 6 Gonzaga, No. 8 Baylor tip off season with top-10 showdown
Follow along with this thread for updates throughout the night.
First half
3:41 – GU 36, BU 24: Baylor starts to get its offense going, but Gregg converts a three-point play at the U4 media timeout. He’ll have a free throw when play resumes.
6:44 – GU 30, BU 11: Battle hits a 3-pointer and Celestine is called for a foul on the other end at the U8 media timeout.
Zags impressing so far already with seven scorers, shooting 50% from the field with seven offensive rebounds. GU has a 19-5 advantage in bench points. Stormer leads all scorers with nine (3 of 4 on 3-pointers).
11:14 – GU 18, BU 11: Early returns: experience matters. Stromer knocks down his second 3-pointer to lead the Zags with six points at the U12 media timeout. Huffs adds four off the bench. Baylor freshman Edgecombe starts 0 of 4 from the field in his first collegiate action.
GU was on a 10-0 run, all bench points, before Wright hit a jumper.
14:06 – GU 11, BU 9: Celestine and Stromer trade 3-pointers as the lead changes hands. Stormer starts his sophomore season looking to shoot, 1 of 2 on 3-pointers.
16:23 – GU 8, BU 1: Great start for the Zags, who are on an 8-0 run as Baylor calls a timeout. Bears have not scored in 2:37. Gregg leads with four points, Ike and Hickman chip-in two apiece.
19:00 – BU 1, GU 0: Hickman misses the Zags first shot of the season and Ike is called for a quick foul on the other end after an offensive rebound. Omier hits 1 of 2 free throws.
20:00 – GU 0, BU 0: Game will start on ESPNU, while the MNF postgame wraps up.
Starting five
Gonzaga: Ryan Nembhard, Nolan Hickman, Khalif Battle, Ben Gregg, Graham Ike.
Baylor: Jeremy Roach, Jayden Nunn, V.J. Edgecombe, Josh Ojianwuna, Norchad Omier.
Pregame
Gonzaga and Baylor will tip off the college basketball season in style Monday night with a top-10 showdown at the Spokane Arena.
The No. 6 Zags and No. 8 Bears bring lofty expectations into this year, but with vastly different roster construction.
Gonzaga returns four starters and most of its key players. The budding two-man game with point guard Ryan Nembhard and forward Graham Ike will be the focus, aided by seasoned contributors Ben Gregg and Nolan Hickman, and newcomers Michael Ayaji and Khalif Battle.
Baylor has nine newcomers, though transfers Jeremy Roach (Duke), Norchad Omier (Miami) and Jalen Celestine (California) have combined for 330 career games and 269 starts at their previous stops. The Bears also bring a top-10 recruiting class featuring VJ Edgecombe.
Tipoff is set for approximately 8:30 p.m. on ESPN2, following the ManningCast coverage of Monday Night Football.
Series history
The Zags hold a 3-2 record over the Bears since 2010, but have lost the last two meetings, most notably the 2021 National Championship game where GU lost its first game of the season.
Baylor also scored a 64-63 win in 2022 in a game in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Preview coverage
More on the Zags