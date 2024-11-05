Joe Few, son of Gonzaga’s coach, goes viral after trying to contest poster dunk from Baylor’s V.J. Edgecombe

Staff Reports

From staff reports

For all of the offensive highlights No. 6 Gonzaga generated in a blowout victory over No. 8 Baylor in the season opener, it was a member of Scott Drew’s squad who produced the one that’s been circulating through social media and internet spheres since the final buzzer sounded Monday night at the Arena.

Late in the second half, Bears freshman V.J. Edgecombe, who mostly struggled in his collegiate debut, didn’t pass up on the opportunity to create one positive memory on an otherwise forgettable evening for the projected NBA lottery pick, who finished 2 of 11 from the field with four points and three turnovers.

After intercepting a pass from Gonzaga’s Dusty Stromer, Baylor forward Josh Ojianwun shoveled the ball ahead to Edgecombe. With Gonzaga’s Joe Few retreating into the paint, Edgecombe took two steps before rising up and punching the ball through the rim, sending the walk-on son of coach Mark Few to the floor in the process.

The clip instantly went viral and, as of Tuesday night, had collected more than 1.2 million views on ESPN SportsCenter’s X account.

“I was just proud of (Joe),” Mark Few said after the game. “We’ve been jumping up and doing our vertical contests on all those. He did what he had to do and I think he got to experience what these guys are experiencing, the elite athleticism.”

Gonzaga players took their teammate’s side in the wake of a 101-63 victory over Baylor in the season opener.

“I’d say it was an offensive foul, it was an offensive foul. It was a charge,” senior forward Ben Gregg said. “It’ll be on “SportsCenter,” yeah, but I thought it was an offensive foul and I appreciate him jumping. He’s known for his bounce, so it was impressive that he was willing to jump.”

“That dunk was weak,” point guard Ryan Nembhard laughed while passing through a hallway in the Arena after Monday’s game.

Joe Few took the moment in stride, later responding to the dunk from his own X account.

“#verticality,” Few tweeted, adding a shrugging shoulders emoji.

The walk-on’s night improved after that. He was responsible for two assists inside the final minute and delivered a pass to Emmanuel Innocenti, whose layup put Gonzaga over the century mark and created the final margin.

“He hung with it, had two more assists and kept playing,” Mark Few said. “It was great to be able to get him in a game like that.”