Prep roundup: Gonzaga Prep girls soccer advances in district play; Lewis and Clark volleyball wins first round district match

From staff reports

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Eastern Washington.

Girls soccer District 6 4A

Gonzaga Prep 2, Kamiakin 0: Jazzy Arredondo and Jennah Wanner each scored and the top-seeded (13-4-1) beat the visiting sixth-seeded Braves (10-9) in a loser-out game.

Richland 3, Ferris 1: The second-seeded Bombers (13-4) beat the visiting fifth-seeded Saxons (9-9) in a loser-out game at ONE Spokane Stadium.

Gonzaga Prep faces Richland in loser-out on Thursday.

District 6 2A

West Valley 11, East Valley 0: Jenna Howe had three goals and the top-seeded Eagles (16-0) eliminated the visiting fourth-seeded Knights (10-7-1) in a semifinal .

West Valley advances to face Pullman in district championship on Thursday, with both teams advancing to the district crossover.

Pullman 3, Clarkston 0: Amelia Cobos had a goal and an assist and the second-seeded Greyhounds (11-5) beat the visiting third-seeded Bantams (10-7) in a semifinal game.

Pullman will face West Valley in the district championship, with both teams going to the district crossover.

Volleyball District 6 4A

Lewis and Clark 3, Chiawana 1: Jennavieve Roberts had 16 kills and the third-seeded Tigers (7-8) beat the visiting sixth-seeded Riverhawks (6-12) in a first -round game.

Lewis and Clark advances to face Chiawana in a loser-out on Thursday.

Mead 3, Richland 2: Ava Durgan had 12 kills and the visiting fifth-seeded Panthers (7-7) beat the fourth-seeded Bombers (13-6) in a first -round match.

Gonzaga Prep 3, Hanford 0: Mara Sandberg had 16 kills and the top-seeded (12-2) beat the visiting eighth-seeded Falcons (2-17) in a first -round match.

Gonzaga Prep faces Mead in a loser-out on Saturday.

Kamiakin 3, Ferris 0: The second-seeded Braves (18-3) beat the visiting seventh-seeded Saxons (5-10) in a first -round match. Olivia Hart led Ferris with nine kills.

Ferris faces Chiawana in a loser-out on Saturday.

District 6 3A

Ridgeline 3, University 0: Elizabeth O’Connell had eight kills and the second-seeded Falcons (14-1) beat the visiting eighth-seeded Titans (3-11) in a first -round match.

Hermiston (Ore.) 3, Shadle Park 0: The third-seeded Bulldogs (18-4) beat the visiting sixth-seeded Highlanders (9-9) in a first -round match. Brynn Hooper led Shadle Park with six kills.

Ridgeline faces Hermiston in a semifinal on Thursday. University faces Shadle in a loser-out match.

Kennewick 3, Central Valley 0: The top-seeded Lions (15-4) beat the visiting eighth-seeded Bears (3-12) in a first -round match. Central Valley faces Walla Walla in a loser -out match on Thursday.

Mt. Spokane 3, Walla Walla 0: Lexi Wideman had 10 kills and the fourth-seeded Wildcats (11-3) beat the visiting fifth-seeded Blue Devils (8-10) in a first -round match. Mt. Spokane advances to play Kennewick in a semifinal on Thursday.

District 6 2A

Clarkston 3, East Valley 0: The fourth-seeded Bantams (8-6) beat the visiting sixth-seeded Knights (2-15) in a loser -out match.

West Valley 3, Clarkston 1: Hailey Colyar had 17 kills and the top-seeded Eagles (16-0) beat the visiting fourth-seeded Bantams (7-7) in a first -round match. WV advances to the district championship.

Freeman 3, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 0: The top-seeded Scotties (16-2) beat the visiting third-seeded Broncos (12-5) in a semifinal match.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague faces Colfax in a loser out on Thursday.

Liberty 3, Davenport 0: Chloe Hammond had 14 kills and the visiting second-seeded Lancers (13-5) beat the top-seeded Gorillas (13-4) in a semifinal match.

Liberty will play Freeman in the district championship game, with both teams going to state.

Davenport 3, Colfax 2: Selah Hupp had 17 kills and the top-seeded Gorillas (14-3) beat the visiting fourth-seeded Bulldogs (6-11) in a first round match.

Northwest Christian 3, Newport 0: The second-seeded Crusaders (16-2) beat the visiting fourth-seeded Grizzlies (6-8) in a loser out match on Tuesday.

Northwest Christian advances to play Davenport in a loser out match on Thursday.

Freeman 3, Newport 0: The top-seeded Scotties (15-2) beat the visiting fourth-seeded Grizzlies (6-8) in a first round match.

Colfax 3, Reardan 1: The visiting fourth-seeded Bulldogs (6-13) beat the third-seeded Screaming Eagles (9-9) in a loser out on Tuesday.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 3, Northwest Christian 0: The visiting third-seeded Broncos (15-2) beat the second-seeded Crusaders (14-3) in a first round match at Freeman High School.

Liberty 3, Reardan 1: The second-seeded Lancers (12-5) beat the visiting third-seeded Screaming Eagles (9-8) in a first round match at Davenport Junior High.