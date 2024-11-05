Southwest adds direct Spokane flights to Chicago, Dallas

Beginning next summer, Southwest Airlines will offer travelers at Spokane International Airport new direct-flight options to both Chicago and Dallas.

The newly expanded schedule, which will begin in June 2025, will add a nonstop flight from Spokane to Chicago Midway International Airport and it will also renew seasonal direct flights to Dallas Love Field, according to a news release.

The schedule also adds more daily service from Spokane to Sacramento International Airport, Spokane Airports CEO Larry Krauter said in the release.

“Chicago, Texas and the LA Basin are among the top markets Spokane passengers travel to and Southwest’s strategic decision to expand service significantly increases efficiencies for Inland Northwest businesses and leisure travelers alike,” Krauter said in the release. “In addition, the opportunities for passengers to connect to markets beyond these destinations is considerable and brings additional value to the service.”

Spokane Airport Board Chair Ezra Eckhardt, who is also president and CEO of STCU, lauded the moves by Southwest to expand options for Spokane travelers.

“Southwest Airlines has been a tremendous partner in providing service in response to the abundant opportunities in Spokane – becoming the first to debut nonstop service to Dallas Love Field to provide passengers with easier access to destinations across the Midwest, East Coast and Florida – and we are grateful for their continued investment in our airport community with this expanded schedule,” Eckhardt said in the release.

The new schedule will add five flights to Chicago per week. It will also add flights to Dallas on Saturday and Sunday.

The expanded schedule also adds one daily flight to Sacramento.

For more information on nonstop flights from Spokane visit spokaneairports.net.