Prep roundup: Carsyn GIldehaus leads U-Hi girls soccer; Rylee Russell scores nine goals for Freeman

From staff reports

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports.

Girls soccer

District 6 3A

University 4, Southridge 0: Carsyn Gildehaus scored two goals with an assist and the sixth-seeded Titans (10-7-1) eliminated the visiting, fifth-seeded Suns (6-12).

U-Hi will face top-seeded Walla Walla on Saturday in the winner-to-state district third-place game.

Walla Walla 2, Cheney 1: The top-seeded Blue Devils (10-8) eliminated the visiting, seventh-seeded Blackhawks (7-11). Details were unavailable.

District 6 2B/1B

Freeman 13, Reardan 1: Rylee Russell scored nine goals and the top-seeded Scotties (16-0) eliminated the visiting, fourth-seeded Screaming Eagles (9-7) in a semifinal. Freeman will face second-seeded Northwest Christian in the championship game on Saturday. Both teams advance to State.

Northwest Christian 4, Davenport 0: Addy Fazio scored two goals and the second-seeded Crusaders (14-3) eliminated the visiting, third-seeded Gorillas (12-6) in a semifinal.