Use of wood fireplaces banned in Spokane County until further notice as air quality gets worse

Outdoor burning and the use of wood fireplaces are banned in Spokane County because of poor air quality.

Stagnant weather patterns and smoke pollution prompted the ban this week by the Spokane Regional Clean Air Agency. Such restrictions are common in colder months as more residents use their fireplaces, sending extra smoke into the air. The ban is in effect for people who live in the city, Spokane Valley to the Idaho border, North to Owens Road, South to Gibbs Road and West to Hayford Road.

Under a stage 1 or “yellow” ban, the use of fireplaces and non-EPA certified solid fuel burning devices is prohibited. If a device is EPA certified, there will be a certification sticker on the back or side of the stove.

If a household’s only source of heat is a wood stove, they are exempt from the ban, according to the agency’s release.

You can find up-to-date information on local air conditions at spokanecleanair.org/burn-restrictions.