Key matchup: Touted Arizona State freshman Jayden Quaintance brings rim-protecting prowess to Sun Devils

Jayden Quaintance wasn’t originally supposed to appear on Gonzaga’s nonconference schedule in early November, but the Bulldogs would’ve still been preparing a scouting report for the talented Arizona State freshman at some point during the first two months of the season even if he hadn’t switched up his college commitment in late April.

Quaintance initially signed a letter of intent at Kentucky, but reopened his recruitment when Wildcats coach John Calipari left for the same job at Arkansas. The 6-foot-9, 230-pound center likely would’ve been a focal point of Gonzaga’s scouting report prior to a Dec. 7 meeting with the Wildcats at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena.

Instead, the Bulldogs will get a much earlier glimpse of the former top-10 recruit when they host Quaintance and the Sun Devils at 2 p.m. (ESPN) on Sunday.

Quaintance has had mixed results on the offensive end while adjusting to the speed and physicality of the college game, but the first week of the freshman’s career has already offered a few looks of his potential as a defensive anchor and elite rim protector within Arizona State’s frontcourt.

The ninth-ranked overall player and second-ranked center in the 2024 recruiting class, Quaintance was leading the country in blocks (10) as of Saturday evening after turning away six shots in his college debut against Idaho State and four more in Friday’s victory against Santa Clara.

Because he’s just 17 years old and won’t turn 18 until July, Quaintance won’t be eligible for next year’s NBA Draft, but he’s also considered to be a top prospect for the 2026 Draft.

“Jayden is special and what he’s going to be a couple years from now is scary, because he’s already so advanced for his age, turning 17 in July,” Hurley said during Big 12 Media Day. “He’ll be one of the youngest players in college basketball, but you look at him physically, he’s prepared to compete at this level and his makeup is outstanding. His habits are tremendous for a young person. He just is a worker, he’s in the gym all the time. He’s immensely talented.

“For a guy of his size and stature, you’d think he’s just a bull around the basket but he can face up and dribble the ball. He’s got some finesse to his game, in addition to the physicality he brings.”

With a reported 7-foot-3 wingspan, Quaintance could limit the interior scoring opportunities for Gonzaga’s frontcourt after the Bulldogs feasted on a smaller Baylor team, totaling 48 points in the paint to go with 16 offensive rebounds in Monday’s 101-63 blowout at Spokane Arena.

Quaintance is still settling in offensively and struggled in the season opener, finishing 0 of 6 from the field with just two points against Idaho State. Things went slightly better against Santa Clara, with the freshman making 2 of 3 from the field to finish with five points.

Quaintance faces an intriguing battle against Gonzaga and starting forward Graham Ike, who stands an inch shorter than the freshman, but has roughly 20 pounds on the long, rangy center and will likely lean on his size and strength to mitigate shot-blocking opportunities for the ASU player.

Ike only played 21 minutes against Baylor, so in addition to dealing with Gonzaga’s All-American candidate forward, Quaintance will also have to handle assignments against skilled sophomore Braden Huff along with fifth-year senior Ben Gregg, who could play a handful of minutes at the “5” in Sunday’s game.