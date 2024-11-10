Brayden Crampton scores in overtime; Spokane Chiefs edge Kelowna on the road

KELOWNA, B.C. – Brayden Crampton scored 51 seconds into overtime and the Spokane Chiefs edged the Kelowna Rockets 6-5 in a Western Hockey League game at Prospera Place on Saturday.

Crampton took a drop pass from Berkly Catton along the left wing wall, circled back to the high slot and ripped a wrist shot past Kelowna goalie Jari Kykkanen for the game-winner, his third goal of the season.

Catton, the No. 8 pick of the Seattle Kraken in last summer’s NHL Draft, had two goals – his eighth and ninth on the season – to go along with the assist on the game-winner. Catton is third in assists and tied for third in points in the WHL.

Hiroki Gojsic and Caden Price had two goals apiece for Kelowna (6-7-1-1).

Chiefs goalie Dawson Cowan made 34 saves. Spokane (12-8-0-0) scored on its only power play and went 2 for 5 on the kill.

The Chiefs host Calgary on Friday at 7:05 p.m. and Red Deer on Saturday at 6:05 p.m.