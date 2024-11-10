Buzzer breakdown: Braden Huff leads another strong showing from Gonzaga’s bench in win over ASU

Here are three observations from No. 6 Gonzaga’s 89-80 win over Arizona State.

Huff leads bench brigade

Gonzaga’s first three players off the bench – Braden Huff, Michael Ajayi and Dusty Stromer – came up big again in the first half for the second straight game.

The trio combined for 23 of Gonzaga’s 38 first-half points and contributed beyond the scoring column. Huff put up eight quick points and had 10 in the first half. Stromer hit a pair of 3-pointers and handed out two assists. Ajayi flirted with a double-double with seven points and nine boards as the opening half ended in a 38-38 tie, despite a 23-8 edge in bench points.

Huff, Stromer and Ajayi all played starter minutes in the first half, each logging 13 minutes. Huff paced Gonzaga with 21 points.

The three spurred Gonzaga’s 36-19 advantage in bench scoring. They led GU to a 42-19 edge in the season-opening rout over Baylor.

Ajayi makes impression

Ajayi made at least four key defensive plays in the second half. The Pepperdine transfer stole the ball from ASU freshman Jayden Quaintance, a five-star recruit, as the 6-foot-9 forward tried a spin move. Quaintance then fouled Ajayi, his second foul, and went to the bench.

Ajayi followed by swatting BJ Freeman’s shot and then forced another Sun Devils turnover. Ajayi later forced a turnover on Basheer Jihad, who led ASU with 22 points.

The 6-7 senior forward has been extremely active on the glass and has hit the floor in pursuit of loose balls several times in two games.

Ajayi finished with nine points and 12 rebounds.

Passing fancy

Ryan Nembhard has a pair of double-digit assist games to open the season ASU. The senior point guard had 11 in the rout over Baylor. He matched that total against the Sun Devils.

Nembhard assisted on at least four of Huff’s baskets. In the final minute, Nembhard dribbled through ASU’s full-court pressure and floated a lob to Huff for a dunk and an 82-76 lead.

Nembhard also added 13 points, including two free throws to give GU an eight-point lead with 28 seconds left.