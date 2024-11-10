Washington State women use free throws to beat Idaho 71-60

From staff reports

The Washington State and Idaho women’s basketball teams had a hard time making shots Sunday afternoon.

The Cougars found an edge at the free -throw line, knocking down 22 of 28 attempts during a 71-60 nonconference win at Beasley Coliseum.

WSU shot 37% from the field, 3 of 17 on 3-pointers and went the final 4 minutes, 43 seconds without a field goal. Idaho had similar results, shooting 33% from the field and hitting 5 of 18 3s.

The Cougars (2-1) will be happy with the result, after playing three games in six days with an overtime win over Eastern Washington on Monday and a lopsided loss to Stanford on Thursday.

Tara Wallack led four WSU scorers in double figures with 14 points and eight rebounds.

The Vandals (0-2) were paced by forward Rosie Schweizer, who scored 23 points with 13 rebounds.

WSU plays at Texas Tech on Saturday, while Idaho looks to bounce back with a home game against Walla Walla Wednesday.