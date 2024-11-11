Gonzaga University launches online-only Master of Public Health for fall 2025

Gonzaga University will provide a Master of Public Health degree beginning in 2025.

The online-only program aims to help its students in careers in government, hospitals, nonprofits, business and higher education.

“It’s a look at the bigger picture. The upstream factors that shape health outcomes that may be outside a person’s direct control,” public health chair Robin Pickering said in a statement. “This program focuses on social and political determinants of health and equity – like transportation, employment, housing, income and public policy. These things aren’t quick fixes.”

The 42-credit program is estimated to take two years to complete. Without any financial aid, each credit will cost students between $1,000 and $1,200. The online-only courses are designed to cater towards students who are working full-time.

The program is not currently accredited by the Council on Education for Public Health, though Gonzaga is pursuing accreditation and intends to receive it by 2028.

Gonzaga started a new public health undergraduate program this current school year, and the new masters track intends to give current undergraduate students an opportunity to continue their public health education in Spokane.

“For someone who is really numbers-driven, the idea that those numbers can have a broader impact and can help make life better for different corners of our country, our world, our communities, that’s science with a purpose,” Gonzaga senior Maddie Ediger said in a statement. “It’s an affirmation that this is the path I want to be on.”