Denzel Washington outlines retirement plan, which includes role in ‘Black Panther 3’

By Nardine Saad Los Angeles Times

Denzel Washington could pay a visit to Wakanda before closing out his illustrious acting career. And he has an itinerary full of films to go with that trip.

Appearing on an Australian talk show this week, the two-time Oscar winner confirmed a potential development in Marvel’s “Black Panther” franchise, saying that “Black Panther 3” will be among the final projects he takes on before retiring.

The “Glory” and “Training Day” star said that director Ryan Coogler – who helmed and co-wrote the 2018 Marvel blockbuster and its 2022 sequel, “Wakanda Forever” – is writing Washington a bespoke part in a potential third installment. He broached the subject when saying he felt no trepidation about working with Ridley Scott on the upcoming “Gladiator II” film.

“For me it’s about the filmmaker, especially at this point in my career. I’m only interested in working with the best,” Washington said on Australia’s ”Today.” “I don’t know how many more films I’m going to make. It’s probably not that many. I want to do things I haven’t done.”

The 69-year-old actor, to be seen next in Ridley Scott’s “Gladiator II,” outlined what’s left for him on the acting side.

“I played Othello at 22. I am about to play Othello at 70,” he said, referring to the 2025 Broadway production of the tragedy co-starring Jake Gyllenhaal. “After that, I’m playing Hannibal. After that, I’ve been talking to Steve McQueen about a film. After that, Ryan Coogler is writing a part for me in the next ‘Black Panther.’ After that, I’m going to do the film ‘Othello.’ After that, I’m going to do King Lear. After that, I’m going to retire.”

Marvel has yet to announce a third “Black Panther” film, let alone Coogler’s involvement in another installment of the popular franchise.

Washington was already indirectly involved in “Black Panther’s” success, according to its late star, Chadwick Boseman. The T’Challa actor revealed that Washington played a consequential role in its making: paying Boseman’s tuition for summer acting classes at Oxford University.

“There is no ‘Black Panther’ without Denzel Washington,” Boseman said in 2019 when he helped honor Washington with an AFI Life Achievement Award.

“And not just because of me. But my whole cast, that generation, stands on your shoulders,” he continued. “The daily battles won, the thousand territories gained, the many sacrifices you made for the culture on film sets through your career, the things you refused to compromise along the way lay the blueprints for us to follow. So now, let he who has watered be watered. Let he who has given be given to.”