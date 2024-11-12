Homes of Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce reportedly burglarized

Pete Grathoff and Ilana Arougheti The Kansas City Star

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In the days before — and the day of — the Chiefs’ 26-13 win over the New Orleans Saints last month at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, the homes of two of the team’s biggest stars reportedly were burglarized.

Belton police were called to quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ mansion shortly after midnight on Oct. 6, one day before the Chiefs’ “Monday Night Football” game.

A Cass County Sheriff’s Office report characterized the incident as “Burglary/Breaking & Entering.” The Sheriff’s Office said it was an ongoing investigation.

The break-in was reported to police by a member of Mahomes’ security team, according to the report. Responding police said there were no signs of forced entry to the home.

Travis Kelce’s home in Leawood, Kan., was allegedly broken into shortly after the Chiefs’ “Monday Night Football” victory kicked off. TMZ, which first reported the news, reported $20,000 in cash was taken and the back door was damaged, citing a police document.

Superstar singer Taylor Swift was in Kansas City to watch Kelce and the Chiefs play. Days later the celebrity couple was spotted in New York, where they spent part of the Chiefs bye week.

Leawood Police Department records show that a burglary was reported on Oct. 8 on Kelce’s street in Leawood. The department was not able to comment on the specific details of the attempted robbery. However, police records indicate that the incident at Kelce’s home could merit felony theft charges if an arrest is made.

Mahomes bought the land where his house was built a few years ago as he put down roots in Kansas City. Mahomes, his wife, Brittany, and their kids moved into the mansion in 2023.

Kelce purchased his home in 2023 after moving from Briarcliff.