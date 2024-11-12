Idaho judge who oversaw Bryan Kohberger murder case in Moscow set to retire

Idaho Statesman

BOISE – The judge who was set to oversee the Moscow, Idaho, murder trial of Bryan Kohberger before he approved its move to Boise plans to retire in January.

Judge John Judge, of Idaho’s 2nd Judicial District in Latah County, sent a signed letter last month notifying the state of his intent, a copy of which the Idaho Statesman obtained from the state court system.

Judge submitted his retirement letter a month after he granted the venue change sought by Kohberger’s defense in the University of Idaho student homicides case.

“After extensive contemplation, I have decided that it is time for me to retire,” Judge wrote in the one-page letter dated Oct. 4. “It has been a journey of hard work, challenges, life lessons, sacrifice, joy, satisfaction, and sometimes frustration and heartbreak.”

Judge, who will turn 69 years old next month, referenced in the letter his 40-year legal career, which included 24 years as a lawyer before working as a judge for 16 years. He has been in his current district judge role for the past six years, which included about 15 months spent handling Kohberger’s case.

Kohberger is accused of killing four UI students – Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin – who were found dead in a home on King Road in Moscow two years ago Wednesday. The home has since been demolished.

Spokesman-Review staff contributed to this report.