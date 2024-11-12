What to stream: Catch up on best of Paul Mescal as he enters arena in ‘Gladiator II’

By Katie Walsh Tribune News Service

While gearing up for the long-awaited “Gladiator” sequel “Gladiator II,” you may be wondering, who is this Paul Mescal character and is he fit to wield the sword of Maximus? That is, of course, if you have not followed the ascent to stardom of the Irish actor over the past four years, which started with his breakout role in the series adaptation of “Normal People” on Hulu in 2020. The good thing is that he’s rarely made a misstep in his career, so catching up on the Mescal filmography of late is a treat and a joy.

“Gladiator II” is Mescal’s first big action film, though it’s clear he’s built for the genre. His previous work has been more indie dramas and romances, showcasing his acting skill and ability with more emotionally intimate performances. Much like “Gladiator” star Russell Crowe, “Gladiator II” will no doubt propel Mescal into the upper echelons of stardom, and while bigger projects will be savored, his smaller work is incredibly special too. Here’s where to watch his best films.

First up, stream “Normal People” on Hulu. This adaptation of the Sally Rooney novel stars Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones as Connell and Marianne, who romantically connect in secondary school and have an on/off relationship throughout college and after. This intimate and affecting series showcased both Mescal and Edgar-Jones as talents to watch, and Edgar-Jones made her blockbuster debut with “Twisters” this summer. Stream “Normal People” on Hulu.

Mescal made an appearance in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s “The Lost Daughter” starring Olivia Colman and Dakota Johnson, which premiered on Netflix in 2021. It’s a small but memorable role in this thorny exploration of motherhood and identity.

One of Mescal’s most underrated projects is the 2022 film “God’s Creatures,” directed by Saela Davis and Anna Rose Holmer. Mescal tackles a more challenging role as a troubled young man who returns home to his small Irish village and is accused of a terrible crime. His mother, played by the inimitable Emily Watson, grapples with whether or not to protect her son or do what she knows to be right. Rent “God’s Creatures” on iTunes or Amazon.

Mescal also starred in “Carmen” (2022), opposite Melissa Barrera, for dancer Benjamin Millepied’s reimagining of the classic opera, with a score by Nicholas Britell. Rent it on iTunes or Amazon. That same year, Mescal was nominated for an Academy Award for his starring role in Charlotte Wells’ sensitive and heartbreaking father-daughter drama “Aftersun.” Mescal is at his best in this role as a loving but inscrutable parent on vacation with his young daughter, and “Aftersun” is potentially his best work to date. Stream “Aftersun” on Netflix, Kanopy, Paramount+ or rent.

He’s also incredibly charming and sad in Andrew Haigh’s “All of Us Strangers,” a ghostly romance/family drama from English writer/director Andrew Haigh, co-starring Andrew Scott, with Jamie Bell and Claire Foy in supporting roles. Stream “All of Us Strangers” on Hulu or rent it elsewhere, and be sure to YouTube all of the press interviews and stunts Mescal and Scott did together for an overdose of Irish charm.

Mescal also starred with Ireland’s favorite daughter Saorise Ronan in the 2023 film “Foe” directed by Garth Davis. This low-key futuristic sci-fi drama is somewhat wan and wanting for the talents of its stars (“Rebel Ridge” breakout Aaron Pierre also has a small role), but Mescal and Ronan are fantastic together. Stream it on Prime Video.

With that watch list you’ll be topped up on all the Mescal you’ll need, pre-“Gladiator II.”