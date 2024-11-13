Idaho Behavioral Health Council releases state mental health four-year plan

Kyle Pfannenstiel Idaho Capital Sun

The Idaho Behavioral Health Council on Tuesday published its latest strategic plan to strengthen Idaho’s mental health care system.

Detailing recommendations through 2028, the council’s new plan — available online — outlines 11 priorities for Idaho’s behavioral health system.

The recommendations include: bolstering Idaho’s behavioral health workforce, improving foster care services, making sure that people who enter and leave the criminal justice system receive continual care, and supporting people exposed to on-the-job trauma, like first responders.

Past recommendations by the Idaho Behavioral Health Council have “helped establish local behavioral health centers, improve crisis response, and provide local treatment options for youth receiving psychiatric care in other states,” council co-chair and administrative director of courts for the Idaho Judicial Branch Sara Omundson said in a news release.

Over several months, the council developed the new plan, which the council says reflects public input from Idahoans.

Sponsors are set up to work on the approved priority recommendations. But the council invites anyone interested in helping to contact the Idaho Behavioral Health Council’s project manager.

The 11 recommendations were winnowed down from a list of 30. But the council’s report included the other 19 ideas, hoping that other Idaho groups would work on them.

“Meaningful change for Idahoans does not come overnight. It requires continued work and dedication from all who can influence our system,” said Jared Larsen, council co-chair and legislative and regulatory affairs chief for the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. “We invite all professionals and policymakers in our state to contribute however they can.”