Prep roundup: University and West Valley girls soccer advance in state tournaments

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Eastern Washington.

Girls Soccer

University 4, Mountain View 1: Carsyn Gildehaus scored four goals and the visiting 17th-seeded Titans (12-7-1) beat the sixteenth-seeded Thunder (10-8) in a 3A state play-in game.

University Advances to play top-seeded Gig Harbor on Friday at 7 PM.

West Valley 9, Chief Sealth 0: Claire Busse had three goals and the top-seeded Eagles (19-0) eliminated the visiting Seahawks (11-5-4) in a 2A state first-round game at University High School. Jenna Howe and Lauren Matthew added two goals apiece for West Valley.

West Valley faces the winner of in a loser-out.

Freeman 12, Evergreen Lutheran 0: Rylee Russell had seven goals and the top-seeded Scotties (18-2) beat the visiting 16th-seeded Eagles (5-5-1) in a 1B/2B first-round game.

Freeman faces Highland in a loser-out, with the date and time TBA.

Volleyball

All matches played at the Yakima Valley SunDome

State 2B

Freeman 3, Rainier 0: The third-seeded Scotties (18-2) beat the visiting sixth-seeded Mountaineers (19-4) in a quarterfinal on Wednesday at the Yakima Valley SunDome. Freeman faces Manson in a semifinal at 10 AM on Thursday.

Freeman beat Goldendale in three sets in a first-round match.

Davenport 3, Goldendale 1: The 11th-seeded Gorillas (16-6) beat the visiting 14th-seeded Timberwolves (15-7) in a loser-out match.Davenport was defeated by Rainier in a first-round match.

Colfax 3, Tonasket 0: The visiting thirteenth-seeded Bulldogs (10-11) eliminated the 12th-seeded Tigers (16-9) in a 2B loser-out match. Colfax advances to play Tri-Cities Prep on Thursday at 8 AM. Colfax was defeated by Mossyrock in the first round in four sets.

State 1B

Waterville-Mansfield 3, Garfield-Palouse 0: The seventh-seeded Shockers (15-4) eliminated the visiting 18th-seeded Vikings (13-6) in a loser-out match. Garfield Palouse lost their first-round match in five sets to Wilbur-Creston-Keller.