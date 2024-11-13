WA Moves to eliminate harmful thermal receipts

Columbia Basin Herald staff report

OLYMPIA — In an announcement the Washington State Department of Commerce has announced the replacement of thermal receipt paper containing harmful bisphenols — specifically BPA and BPC — with a safer, phenol-free alternative.

This initiative is considered a proactive step in reducing exposure to endocrine disruptors, particularly for vulnerable populations such as children, according to the release.

“Switching to phenol-free thermal receipts is a small but significant step in reducing everyday exposure to toxic chemicals,” Director of the Department of Commerce Mike Fong said. “Our partnership with agencies across the state demonstrates a unified commitment to protect both public health and the environment.”

Thermal receipts are produced from special multi-layer paper, which contains a chemical mix that allows it to withstand various conditions, including heat and moisture.

However, the presence of bisphenols in these receipts has raised considerable health concerns. Bisphenols are known endocrine disruptors that can negatively affect development and overall health.

The initiative began when Elaine Snouwaert, an employee of the Department of Ecology, noticed that thermal receipts were still in use at Washington State ferry terminals. Her observation sparked urgent discussions across state agencies to find a solution for replacing these harmful materials.

“Once I saw the receipts, I knew we had to take action,” Snouwaert stated. “It highlighted the need for collaboration among various departments to address an important public health issue.”

The State Efficiency and Environmental Performance Office spearheaded efforts to identify a suitable bisphenol-free receipt paper. The Department of Enterprise Services then integrated this alternative into a statewide purchasing contract, allowing accessibility for all state agencies.

Washington State Ferries will be the first state agency to adopt this change ahead of a statewide ban on bisphenol-containing receipts set to take effect in 2026. Ferry customers can expect to see the new phenol-free thermal receipts within the coming month.

“This is a great example of state agencies working together to implement Governor Inslee’s vision to eliminate harmful products from our customers’ and employees’ hands,” said Kevin Bartoy, WSF’s senior director of Quality, Health, Safety and Environment.