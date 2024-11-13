Washington Trust workplace recognized by magazine

Washington Trust Bank recently was named the 2024 Best Bank to Work For by American Banker magazine.

The honor marked the sixth time that Washington Trust, which is the largest privately held, full-service commercial bank in the Northwest, received the award from American Banker since the magazine began conducting the poll in 2013.

“Earning a ‘best place to work’ honor is an incredible testament to our entire organization,” Jack Heath, chief executive officer of Washington Trust Bank, said in a news release. “As a privately held bank, we have a distinct advantage in the markets where we do business, because keeping our focus on long-term goals rather than quarterly results allows us to make the best decisions for our employees and clients.

“It’s incredibility important that we continue to find ways to honor professional development, career advancement, and the extraordinary culture that values individual contributions and fosters trust across all levels of the organization,” Heath continued.

American Banker determined the honor by working with Best Companies Group, which relies on an evaluation of participating companies’ workplace policies, practices and demographics, and an employee survey measuring various areas of workplace satisfaction, including overall engagement, training and development, and work environment.

Washington Trust also recently was recognized as one of the 100 Fastest-Growing Private Companies by the Puget Sound Business Journal and Best-in-State Banks for Washington by Forbes.