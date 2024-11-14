Gonzaga-UMass Lowell key matchup: Versatile wing Quinton Mincey off to fast start

Quinton Mincey has gone from last season’s America East Conference Sixth Man of the Year to UMass Lowell’s main man in the scoring column, at least through two games.

Over the span of his four-plus seasons of college basketball, Mincey has gone from playing five minutes as a freshman at Mount St. Mary’s to averaging a team-high 31 in UMass Lowell’s first two games.

Mincey’s steady improvement throughout his college career, particularly now in his fourth season with the River Hawks, is a source of pride for coach Pat Duquette.

“He’s grown every year, developed,” Duquette said. “He’s a combo forward, a big guard, small forward. He’s extremely versatile. We can shift him to a lot of different positions on both sides of the floor, and it allows him to play a lot of minutes. He’s become really efficient and a tough matchup at our level when he’s at the guard spot. He presents nightmares because he can pick and pop. He’s athletic and he can drive.”

Mincey scored 20 points against Rivier University and 27 vs. Saint Peter’s, the latter matching his career high. He’s shooting 54.5% from the field – the team is at 52.9% through two games – with a pair of 3-pointers. He’s made 21 of 24 free throws.

Mincey averaged 14.1 points and 6.6 rebounds last season. He was at 4.8 and 4.3 points, respectively, in his first two seasons at UMass Lowell.

Duquette is a big fan of Mincey’s work, but he acknowledges that the 205-pound fifth-year senior is probably 6-foot-5, not his listed 6-6 on the school’s website. Mincey was listed at 6-7 when he arrived on campus.

Gonzaga guard Khalif Battle, 6-5 and 185 pounds, likely will draw the opening defensive assignment on Mincey, but the Zags have the flexibility to go with Dusty Stromer (6-6, 200) or bigger defenders (Michael Ajayi, 6-7 and 228 pounds) and Ben Gregg (6-10, 235) or even guard Nolan Hickman (6-2, 190).