No. 4 Gonzaga’s frontcourt presents sizable challenge for UMass Lowell

UMass Lowell coach Pat Duquette, watching Gonzaga-Baylor on television, had a similar reaction to the Zags’ 101-63 season-opening rout as many of the 12,000 at the Arena and those tuned into ESPN2.

“Whoa,” Duquette said. “And it happened so fast at the end (referring to GU’s 27-6 burst in a 6-minute span that created a 34-point lead.) That’s not a bad Baylor team.

“What struck me is how big they are. I’ve been in the Big East, ACC and man, they’re big at every position and so deep in the frontcourt. It’s just a nightmare. If you don’t double (team), it’s lights out. If you double them, they’re all capable and willing passers.”

Duquette joked he’ll probably resolve the dilemma by flipping a coin before his squad faces Gonzaga on Friday at the McCarthey Athletic Center.

UMass Lowell’s tallest and heaviest players are 6-foot-8 and in the 210- to 215-pound range, Duquette said. Gonzaga’s frontcourt options are Graham Ike (6-9, 250), Braden Huff (6-10, 250), Ben Gregg (6-10, 230) and Michael Ajayi (6-7, 228).

“Max Brooks is first-team all-league, a conference player of the year candidate, elite shot blocker and he’s gotten better offensively,” Duquette said. “But it’s all relative what we’ll be able to do against them. My only hope is we stay out of foul trouble.”

No. 4 Gonzaga (2-0) is heavily favored in the matchup, which falls between GU’s 88-80 win over Arizona State and Monday’s road test against San Diego State. UMass Lowell was picked second in the America East preseason poll and welcomed back eight returners, including three starters, and added three transfers.

The River Hawks (2-0) are tied for fourth nationally with 10 seniors/fifth-year players. The starting five of Brooks, Quinton Mincey, Cam Morris III, Yuri Covington and Quincy Clark have played in 490 career games. The Zags’ starting unit against Arizona State, all seniors/fifth-year players, boasts 500 career games.

Another similarity: GU has scored 78 bench points, led by Huff, who tops the team at 17.5 points per game, while River Hawks’ reserves have scored 61.

“It would be great if we win them all by 38, but it’s just not going to happen,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said. “They’re probably better than who we need to be playing at this point, but we’re playing them anyway so we have to gear up.”

The River Hawks have never defeated a ranked opponent, but they haven’t had a lot of opportunities in 12 years at the Division I level. They’ve been one win away from reaching March Madness three of the last four years but went 0-3 in America East Tournament championship games.

UMass Lowell has five players averaging double figures in scoring and nine averaging double figures in minutes.

“We’ve led our league in scoring five of the last six years,” said Duquette, whose squad was No. 140 in the final NET rankings last season. “We’re efficient, share the ball and we play fast. That’s been our identity, even when we weren’t finishing at the top of the league.”

The Zags limited Baylor to 63 points while Arizona State finished with 80 points on 47.6% shooting. USC outscored Gonzaga 96-93 in an exhibition game Oct. 26.

“Both of those teams (ASU and USC) tried to pick on us a little bit at times,” point guard Ryan Nembhard said. “We just have to take pride in guarding your yard and just being a man at the end of the day.”