Mariners broadcaster Dave Sims hired by Yankees

Adam Jude Seattle Times

SEATTLE – The Mariners will have a new voice in the broadcast booth next season.

Dave Sims has been hired to become the new radio voice of the New York Yankees, the team and Sims announced Thursday on social media.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Dave Sims as the new play-by-play voice of the Yankees on WFAN660,” the club announced in a social media post.

Sims, 71, has been one of the Mariners’ primary TV voices since 2007, and his iconic calls — from “Hey now!” to “Giddy up, baby!” — have endeared him to many fans.

Sims posted a video on social media Thursday saying goodbye to Seattle and thanking Mariners fans.

“By now you’ve probably heard the news, I’m coming home to New York. I thoroughly enjoyed my 18 years in Seattle,” he said. “I loved becoming part of Mariner nation in the great Pacific Northwest. So many great memories, so many good people. From the bottom of my heart, I thank you for having this interloper coming in and being part of your culture. I really enjoyed it and I wish everybody in Seattle and the Pacific Northwest all the best. Go Mariners and go Yankees.”

A Philadelphia native, Sims will replace longtime Yankees broadcaster John Sterling, 86, on New York’s WFAN.

Sims previously worked various jobs in New York, first with the New York Daily News before starting a career in broadcasting. He was a midday sports talk host at WFAN from 1989-93, was a radio host for the New York Knicks and a weekend sports anchor for the local CBS affiliate.

In Seattle, Sims shared Mariners play-by-play duties with Aaron Goldsmith on the TV side and Rick Rizzs on radio.

The Mariners have not announced plans to find Sims’ successor.

Goldsmith, 41, could be in line for a larger role during ROOT Sports broadcasts. Hired in 2013, Goldsmith turned down an opportunity to be the voice of his hometown St. Louis Cardinals two years ago, opting instead to remain with the Mariners.