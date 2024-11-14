‘Mother’ of modern blues, ZZ Ward brings hits to Knitting Facotry

From staff reports

One of the Pacific Northwest’s own will bring her modern take on the blues to Spokane.

Hailing from Roseburg, Oregon, ZZ Ward has been putting an indie twist on the blues. Her debut album “Til the Casket Drops” was released in 2012 and features the debut single “Put the Gun Down” as well as other popular tracks like “Til the Casket Drops” and “365 Days.”

Her second album “The Storm” would come in 2017 and feature tracks like “Cannonball” and “Ghost.” Both her debut and subsequent record broke the top 100 of the Billboard charts.

Ward’s third and most recent full-length album, “Dirty Shine,” was released in 2023. She also released an EP titled “Mother” early last month.

Ward has collaborated with many artists over her career. The list includes FITZ from Fitz and The Tantrums on “Domino,” Aloe Blacc on “Tin Cups” and Gary Clark Jr. on “Ride” from the movie “Cars 3.”

Ward will be playing the Knitting Factory on Friday night and joining her will be rising country-rock artist Angel White. General admission tickets, $25, can be found at sp.knittingfactory.com. Doors open at 7 p.m. for the all-ages show that begins at 8.