Buzzer breakdown: Gonzaga switches up starting lineup; Khalif Battle produces more highlights

By Theo Lawson The Spokesman-Review

Here are three observations from No. 4 Gonzaga’s 113-54 win over UMass Lowell on Friday night at McCarthey Athletic Center.

Starting lineup switch -up

After relying on a handful of players, lineups and rotations in games against Baylor and Arizona State, it shouldn’t have come as a huge surprise that Gonzaga decided to tweak the starting lineup Friday.

Michael Ajayi, who started in exhibitions against USC and Warner Pacific but came off the bench during the first two regular-season games, replaced Ben Gregg in the starting five against UMass Lowell.

Playing off the bench, Ajayi was generally more effective than Gregg in wins over Baylor and ASU, and a similar story played out on Friday with Gregg playing 20 minutes to Ajayi’s 16 and outscoring his frontcourt mate 7-6.

Gregg, who finished 3 of 7 from the field, was also assertive on the glass, grabbing 10 rebounds – including three on the offensive end – to go with one blocked shot.

Ajayi’s six points came on 3-of-6 shooting from the field. The Pepperdine transfer added four rebounds and one steal.

Forcing the issue

Gonzaga was disruptive on the defensive end in the season opener against Baylor and not quite as much in Sunday’s game against Arizona State.

Friday’s victory more closely resembled Gonzaga’s first win of the season as opposed to the second, with the Bulldogs forcing 14 UMass Lowell turnovers in the first half and 25 in the game.

The Bulldogs capitalized on lengthy River Hawks scoring droughts, including a five-minute scoreless stretch early in the first half and another drought in the second half that lasted 5:26.

UMass Lowell ended the last scoreless stretch on a Quinton Mincey layup, but another drought followed – this one lasting 4 minutes, 41 seconds as Gonzaga ballooned the lead to a game-high 54 points.

The Battle show continues

Three games, three wins, three double-digit scoring performances.

Khalif Battle probably couldn’t have scripted a better start to his first and only season at Gonzaga.

The transfer guard, who had previous stops at Butler, Temple and Arkansas, led the Zags in scoring with 21 points to go with four rebounds, three assists and three steals on Friday.

Not unlike his second game at Gonzaga, Battle’s third game didn’t lack entertainment value. The sixth-year guard hurt UMass Lowell from the perimeter, finishing 4 of 4 from the 3-point line, and had another highlight dunk, throwing down a one-handed windmill in transition during the second half.

Battle, who had 12 points against Baylor and 19 more against ASU, finished 7 of 10 from the field and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line.