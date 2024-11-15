‘He’s just scratching the surface.’ Four-star recruit, Anacortes native Davis Fogle signs with Gonzaga

Davis Fogle already possesses many of the qualities that have made past Gonzaga players with his body type and general skillset successful.

Zags coach Mark Few, who was able to give his first public evaluation of the four-star prospect on Friday evening after Fogle signed his letter of intent, believes the Anacortes native is “only scratching the surface” and should continue to develop once he arrives in Spokane next fall.

The four-star guard/wing who’s spending his senior season at Arizona’s Compass Prep, made things official on the third day of the early signing period, inking with Gonzaga roughly two hours before the Bulldogs tipped off against UMass Lowell at the McCarthey Athletic Center.

“He’s a bigger guard, he can score the ball really, really well but he’s got a feel for the game,” Few said after Gonzaga’s 113-54 blowout of UMass Lowell. “So he’s kind of in that mode we’ve had maybe in the past with those bigger type guards that really know how to play but also can really score the ball. He’s going to be a good player, we’re excited to get him and I think he’s going to get nothing but better.”

Fogle, the 38th-ranked prospect in the 2025 class, according to ESPN 100, chose Gonzaga over offers from Kansas, Nebraska, Creighton, Indiana, LSU, Texas Tech, St. John’s and Washington.

“The whole family atmosphere, all the guys love to work and get in the gym and just being around the coaching staff, they really explained the plan they have for me and what they think they can get out of me,” Fogle said in July. “Obviously, Gonzaga has been a high-level program for more than 20 years.”

The third-ranked player in Arizona, Fogle averaged 15.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists while shooting 59% inside the arc last summer at NBPA camp at Walt Disney Resort World in Florida. He also participated at the Pangos All American camp and was named the most valuable player on the Under Armour Rise circuit.

“(He) transferred down now to a prep school so obviously competition’s going to be better,” Few said. “He’s had a good summer and he’s off to a good start so far.”

As a junior at Anacortes High School, Fogle averaged 31.4 points per game while shooting 50% from the field. He also grabbed 9.7 rebounds per game to go with 2.2 blocked shots per game, earning Northwest Conference Player of the Year honors. Fogle averaged 24.6 points as a sophomore with the Anacortes Seahawks.

The four-star prospect is GU’s only signee in the 2025 recruiting class. The Bulldogs missed out on multiple players who were previously considering Gonzaga, including four-star forward Nik Khamenia, who recently committed to Duke, and five-star guards Isiah Harwell and Kingston Flemings – both of whom committed to Houston.