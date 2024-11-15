On the Air
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto Racing
6 a.m.: MotoGP: Grand Prix of Barcelona (sprint race) TruTV
Combat sports
5 p.m.: UFC Fight Night ESPNews
Basketball, NBA
5:30 p.m.: San Antonio at Dallas NBA TV
Basketball, college men
9 a.m.: Wake Forest at Xavier FS1
1 p.m.: Yale at Minnesota Big Ten
3 p.m.: Bowling Green at Michigan State Big Ten
Figure skating
1 p.m.: Figure Skating Grand Prix NBC
Football, college
9 a.m.: Texas at Arkansas ABC
9 a.m.: Louisiana Tech at Western Kentucky CBS Sports
9 a.m.: Tulane at Navy ESPN2
9 a.m.: Ohio State at Northwestern Big Ten
9 a.m.: Clemson at Pittsburgh ESPN
9 a.m.: Utah at Colorado Fox 28
9 a.m.: Clark Atlanta at Miles College ESPNU
11:30 a.m.: Michigan State at Illinois FS1
Noon: Syracuse at California KSKN
12:30 p.m.: Oregon State at Air Force CBS Sports
12:30 p.m.: Missouri State at North Dakota State ABC
12:30 p.m.: Virginia at Notre Dame ABC
12:30 p.m.: Penn State at Purdue CBS
12:30 p.m.: Louisiana State at Florida ABC
12:30 p.m.: Boston College at Southern Methodist ESPN
1 p.m.: Nebraska at USC Fox 28
1 p.m.: Idaho State at Eastern Washington ESPN+
1 p.m.: Baylor at West Virginia ESPN2
1 p.m.: James Madison at Old Dominion ESPNU
3 p.m.: Rutgers at Maryland FS1
4 p.m.: Boise State at San Jose State CBS Sports
4 p.m.: Arizona State at Kansas State ESPN
4:30 p.m.: Tennessee at Georgia ABC / ESPNU
4:30 p.m.: Oregon at Wisconsin NBC
5 p.m.: Weber State at Idaho ESPN+
5 p.m.: Montana State at UC Davis CBS
5 p.m.: Cincinnati at Iowa State Fox 28
5 p.m.: UAB at Memphis ESPN2
6:30 p.m.: Washington State at New Mexico FS1
7:15 p.m.: Kansas at Brigham Young ESPN
7:30 p.m.: San Diego State at UNLV CBS Sports / FS1
Golf
8:30 a.m.: PGA: Bermuda Championship (third round) Golf
11 a.m.: LPGA: The ANNIKA (third round) Golf
Hockey, NHL
1 p.m.: N.Y. Islanders at Seattle ESPN+
Soccer, NWSL
9 a.m.: Gotham FC at Washington CBS
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Football, college
Noon: Idaho State at Washington State 700-AM / 105.3-FM
4:30 p.m.: Washington State at New Mexico 920-AM / 100.7-FM
Hockey, WHL
6:05 p.m.: Red Deer at Spokane 103.5-FM
All events subject to change