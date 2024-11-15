Prep roundup: 17th-seeded University girls soccer upsets top-seeded Gig Harbor at state tournament

From staff reports

Roundup of Friday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Eastern Washington.

Girls soccer

University 2, Gig Harbor 1: Abby Nordean scored the deciding goal and the visiting 17th-seeded Titans (13-7-1) defeated the top-seeded Tides (12-1-1) in a State 3A first-round. University will play eighth-seeded Mt. Spokane in a quarterfinal on Saturday in Gig Harbor.

Mt. Spokane 2, Shorewood 1: The eighth-seeded Wildcats (14-3) defeated the visiting ninth-seeded Stormrays (11-3-2) in a 3A first-round game in Gig Harbor.

Ridgeline 3, Peninsula 1: Emmy Van Lith had a goal and an assist and the visiting 10th-seeded Falcons (11-6-2) defeated the seventh-seeded Seahawks (11-2-1) in a 3A first-round game at Bellevue High School. Ridgeline will play second-seeded Bellevue in a quarterfinal game on Saturday.

Freeman 3, Highland 0: Rylee Russell scored two goals and the top-seeded Scotties (19-0) beat the eighth-seeded Scots (10-12-1) in a State 2B quarterfinal. Freeman advances to play the winner of Napavine/Northwest Christian, which meet Saturday, in a semifinal on Friday.

Volleyball

Ellensburg 3, Pullman 0: The top-seeded Bulldogs (20-3-1) beat the visiting ninth-seeded Greyhounds (14-7) in a State 2A quarterfinal at the Yakima Valley SunDome. Pullman will play in a loser-out on Saturday morning against Bainbridge. Pullman swept Washington in its first-round match.

Lakeside 3, Omak 2: The 12th-seeded Eagles (12-2) beat the visiting 13th-seeded Pioneers (16-8) in a State 1A loser-out at the Yakima Valley SunDome. Lakeside faces Lynden Christian in a loser-out on Saturday at 12:45 p.m.

Lakeside was swept by Cashmere in a first-round match.

Football

Onalaska 60, Newport 8: The fourth-seeded Loggers (12-1) beat the visiting 13th-seeded Grizzlies (6-5) in a State 2B first-round game.

Pomeroy 52, Odessa 12: Jett Slusser rushed for 233 yards and three touchdowns, threw for 139 yards and two touchdowns and the sixth-seeded Pirates (10-1) beat the visiting 11th-seeded Tigers (7-3) in a State 1B first-round game. Pomeroy plays the winner of Moses Lake Christian/Naselle, with the date and time TBD.

Wilbur-Creston-Keller 94, Waterville/Mansfield 26: The second-seeded Wildcats (11-0) beat the visiting 15th-seeded Shockers (5-6) in a State 1B loser-out game at Lions Field in Moses Lake. Wilbur-Creston-Keller advances to face the winner of Garfield-Palouse/Entiat in a quarterfinal, with the time and date TBD.

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 48, Inchelium 0: Caden Correia rushed for 117 yards and a touchdown and the fourth-seeded Warriors (9-2) beat the visiting 13th-seeded Hornets (8-3) in a State 1B first-round game at Lions Field in Moses Lake. ACH faces the winner of Wahkiakum/Neah Bay in a quarterfinal, with the time and date TBA.