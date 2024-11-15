State football preview: Four Greater Spokane League teams head into state first-round games

Four Greater Spokane League teams survived the Round of 32 games to qualify for the state football brackets with two earning the right to host their opening-round game this weekend.

4A

(5) Gonzaga Prep (10-0) vs. (12) Emerald Ridge (7-3): Saturday 1:30 p.m. The Bullpups (No. 3 RPI) beat Woodinville 40-18 as Noah Holman carried 32 times for 157 yards with three touchdowns in a Round of 32 game.

G-Prep will want to impose its multiple-option running game against the Jaguars (No. 14 RPI), who finished second in the South Puget Sound-North League. Emerald Ridge lost its last two regular-season games before bouncing back with a 24-6 win over Kentwood in its Round of 32 game.

(11) Mead (9-1) at (6) Lake Stevens (7-3): Saturday 2 p.m. The Panthers (No. 7 RPI) rely on featured back Keegan Mallon and a stout defense. Mallon had 94 yards and a touchdown, and the defense forced six turnovers, in the Panthers’ 31-10 win over Eastmont last week.

Mead goes on the road against Lake Stevens (No. 10 RPI), the two-time defending state champ, and senior running back Jayshon Limar.

3A

(11) Central Valley (7-3) at (6) Lincoln (Tacoma) (8-2): Saturday 1 p.m. The Bears (No. 13 RPI) beat Sedro-Woolley 42-20 last week to advance to state. Senior RB Beau Butner finished with three total touchdowns, 16 carries for 106 yards, and five catches for 92 yards.

The Abes (No. 8 RPI) started the season 1-2 but haven’t lost since, including last week’s 33-20 win over Rainier Beach in the Round of 32.

2A

(7) West Valley (10-0) vs. (10) Prosser (7-3): Saturday 3 p.m. The Eagles (No. 7 RPI) handled Mark Morris 21-6 last week even though star running back Austin Clark was limited to three plays due to a nagging injury. QB Nathan Zettle scored on a 9-yard run and threw two touchdown passes in his best game of the season.

The Mustangs (No. 16 RPI) romped over Steilacoom 51-35 last week and have won four in a row since a midseason 52-8 loss to 1A No. 1 Royal.

2B

(5) Freeman vs. (12) Goldendale: Saturday, 2 p.m.

(7) Northwest Christian vs. (10) La Salle: Saturday, 5 p.m.

(4) Onalaska vs. (13) Newport: Friday, 7 p.m.

1B

(2) Wilbur-Creston-Keller (10-0) vs. (15) Waterville-Mansfield: Friday, 7 p.m. at Lions Field, Moses Lake.

(4) Almira/Coulee-Hartline (8-2) vs. (13) Inchelium (8-2): Friday, 4 p.m. at Lions Field.

(7) Entiat vs. (10) Garfield-Palouse (5-4): Saturday, 2 p.m.

(6) Pomeroy (9-1) vs. (11) Odessa (7-2): Saturday, 2 p.m.