Fifth-seeded Gonzaga Prep opens state playoffs with 31-0 win over Emerald Ridge

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review

The Gonzaga Prep Bullpups couldn’t have asked for a better start in their State 4A playoff opener.

Fifth-seeded G-Prep made big plays in every phase during the first six drives of Saturday’s postseason matchup against No. 12 seed Emerald Ridge. The Bullpups’ offense scored touchdowns on its first two possessions. G-Prep’s defense forced two takeaways, and the team’s special-teams unit added a blocked punt and a made field goal during its blistering start on a chilly afternoon at Bullpup Stadium.

“That was great to start up, get a comfortable position early,” Bullpups tailback Noah Holman said. “Then you got the momentum going, all of it.”

After less than 20 minutes of game time, the unbeaten Bullpups found themselves up by 17 points and well in control. Buoyed by its near-flawless start, G-Prep completed a 31-0 shutout of the Jaguars in a well-rounded playoff opener that couldn’t have gone much better for the hosts.

“Seeing a goose egg on the board against a good team like that, it’s great – it shows the work we’ve put in,” Holman said.

G-Prep (11-0), coming off its second shutout win of the year, will travel to Burien next weekend for a quarterfinal-round game against fourth-seeded Kennedy Catholic (11-0). Further details haven’t been announced.

Holman got the scoring started in the opener with a 4-yard touchdown run, capping a 10-play series. Emerald Ridge was forced to punt on its first drive, and Bullpups defensive back Wren Jackson flew into the backfield and batted down the ball, which was scooped up by teammate Mario Rivera inside the Emerald Ridge 30-yard line.

“It’s amazing. It was pure joy,” Jackson said. “Especially when it’s early on in the game, that felt great. After that, it felt like it was all up from there.”

G-Prep’s offense took advantage of the short field with a quick TD drive. Quarterback Sam Kincaid weaved into the end zone on an 8-yard dash.

The Jaguars (7-4) advanced past midfield on their next possession, but Jackson and twin brother Will combined for a hard hit on a short rushing play to force a fumble, recovered by G-Prep’s Kai Van Curler.

“We’re not really sure who caused it, but it was either me or Will,” Wren Jackson said.

Asked where the sequence ranks in his football career, Jackson added: “High. Real high.”

G-Prep had to settle for a short field-goal attempt on its next drive, and Paul Davidow was true from 27 yards out to make the score 17-0 early in the second quarter.

Moments later, Bullpups linebacker Luke Hills intercepted a third-down pass at the Jaguars’ 25-yard line to keep the momentum squarely on G-Prep’s side.

“Our defense played lights-out and got us a short field on a lot of drives,” Bullpups coach Nate Graham said. “Our offense executed well early on. There were a few hiccups here and there, but that’ll happen against good times this time of the year. Overall, we executed great.”

The Bullpups finished a long, methodical series with a TD to take a 24-0 halftime lead . Out of a timeout, Kincaid lobbed a deep third-down pass to Isaiah Docken, who was all alone for a 32-yard TD catch with 1:04 remaining.

Hills logged a third-down sack to force a Jaguars three-and-out on the first drive of the second half, and G-Prep again capitalized on a short field with Holman’s 1-yard TD run.

The Bullpups cruised from there, draining clock on offense while continuing to stifle Emerald Ridge’s offense. The Jaguars had a chance to break the shutout on their last possession, but G-Prep defensive back Jack Pierce broke up a fourth-down pass in the end zone.

“We know our defense is solid, one of the best in the state,” Holman said of the group, which has allowed less than 15 points per game this season.

G-Prep totaled 312 yards of offense and held the Jaguars to 149 .

Holman finished with 108 yards and two TDs on 21 carries. Jonah Keller added 71 rushing yards. Kincaid completed 7 of 13 passes for 88 yards, and Docken had 80 yards on six receptions.