Prep roundup: West Valley football rallies from 15-point deficit to beat Prosser; Mt. Spokane girls soccer tops U-Hi to clinch semifinal berth

Speaking to his team after its thrilling playoff victory, longtime West Valley coach Craig Whitney said Saturday’s win will go down as one of the most memorable results of his coaching career.

“I told the kids, ‘Tonight’s win was as big a win as I’ve been a part of,’ ” Whitney said. “I’m just really proud of the kids.”

The Eagles (11-0) clawed back from a 15-point deficit, then took the lead in the fourth quarter and hung on for a dramatic 29-28 opening-round win over Prosser (6-3) on Saturday at West Valley High in a Class 2A postseason classic.

“It was back-and-forth. It was two really good teams battling it out,” Whitney said.

The seventh-seeded Eagles (11-0) advance to the quarterfinals to face No. 2 seed Anacortes (10-1) next weekend on the road. Kickoff time hasn’t been announced.

West Valley trailed 22-7 late in the first half, but star tailback Austin Clark rushed for a 6-yard touchdown just before the break to make it a one-score game.

Clark’s 5-yard TD run early in the third quarter, his third and final TD rush of the day, capped a 6-minute drive and tied the game at 22-22. West Valley went ahead to stay early in the fourth quarter on quarterback Nathan Zettle’s 52-yard TD pass to Adam Knapp – one of two completions for Zettle on the day.

Prosser (7-4), the No. 10 seed, responded about a minute later with a 25-yard scoring run from quarterback Jacob Rainer. Rather than kicking the extra point, the Mustangs opted to go for two, and the Eagles’ defense held.

Prosser didn’t attempt a PAT all game. Whitney figured something was up with the Mustangs’ kicking unit.

Prosser drove to the Eagles’ 25-yard line on its final series, but West Valley’s defense stuffed a QB keeper on a fourth-and-2 to ice the game.

“Big stop by our defense,” Whitney said. “Their quarterback had been pretty successful running it, but we made a stop and that allowed us to kneel it out.”

The Eagles were paced by Clark, who had a masterful game despite a nagging injury. The senior rushed for 279 yards on more than 40 carries.

“I didn’t know if he’d play tonight, to be honest,” Whitney said. “That was typical Austin, and he wasn’t playing at 100%. If he was, he might have had well over 300. He was a warrior tonight.”

Rainer led Prosser, passing for 238 yards and three TDs. The Mustangs outgained West Valley 373-363.

Lincoln 34, Central Valley 28: Central Valley overcame a 14-point deficit and tied the game midway through the fourth quarter Saturday, but the visiting Bears couldn’t stop star Lincoln running back Maurice Gosby Jr., whose late go-ahead touchdown gave the Abes the win in a State 3A first-round game.

Gosby rushed for 215 yards and four touchdowns, and put the sixth-seeded Abes ahead to stay with a 29-yard scoring run at the 4:21 mark of the fourth quarter. The 11th-seeded Bears couldn’t answer and fell in Tacoma.

The Abes (9-2) went up 28-14 on the final play of the first half, a 13-yard TD pass from Sione Kaho to Kanoa Teplasy.

Central Valley (7-4) responded with back-to-back touchdowns – a 3-yard run by tailback Beau Butner and a 14-yard TD pass from Tuff Ryan to Kamden Lanphere with 7:24 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Ryan completed 18 of 27 passes for 276 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions for the Bears.

Butner rushed for 117 yards and added 102 receiving yards.

The Abes, who have won eight straight games, totaled 492 yards against 404 for CV.

Lake Stevens 52, Mead 49: The visiting Mead Panthers relinquished a 14-point fourth-quarter lead and lost a shootout against Lake Stevens on Saturday afternoon in a Class 4A first-round playoff game.

Lake Stevens kicker Lucas Mooring converted on a 21-yard field goal with 11 seconds to go and the Vikings stunned the Panthers 52-49.

Mead (9-2), the No. 11 seed in the 4A bracket, went ahead 42-28 with 11 minutes remaining in the game, but the sixth-seeded Vikings scored quickly and recovered an onside-kick attempt, then tied the score at 42-all with a TD drive that included a 55-yard passing play on a fourth-and-12. After the teams traded touchdowns, Lake Stevens (8-3) completed a game-winning drive to advance to the quarterfinals.

Mead quarterback JJ Leman completed approximately 7 of 11 passes for 247 yards and four touchdowns, per the Everett Herald. He added 108 rushing yards. Panthers receiver Matthew McShane recorded 163 receiving yards and three touchdowns, two of which went for over 70 yards. Tailback Max Faagau tallied 126 rushing yards on three reverse plays. He had a 60-yard rushing TD in the second quarter and a 64-yard scoring run in the third to make the score 35-28 in favor of Mead.

Quarterback Kolton Matson and running back Jayshon Limar combined for 255 rushing yards on 32 attempts for Lake Stevens, the two-time defending Class 4A champions.

Freeman 41, Goldendale 34: The fifth-seeded Scotties (9-1) beat the visiting 12th-seeded Timberwolves (7-3) in a State 2B first-round game. Freeman faces Onalaska in a quarterfinal.

La Salle 14, Northwest Christian 9: The visiting 10th-seeded Lightning (10-1) beat the seventh-seeded Crusaders (6-3) in a State 2B first-round game at Union Stadium

Garfield-Palouse 62, Entiat 34: The visiting 10th-seeded Vikings (6-4) beat the seventh-seeded Tigers (9-2) in a State 1B first-round game at the Apple Bowl in Wenatchee. Garfield-Palouse advances to play Wilbur-Creston-Keller in a quarterfinal.

Girls soccer

Mt. Spokane 2, University 0: The eighth-seeded Wildcats (15-3) eliminated the 17th-seeded Titans (13-8-1) in a State 3A quarterfinal at Roy Anderson Field in Gig Harbor. Mt. Spokane advances to face Seattle Prep in a semifinal on Friday at 3 p.m.

Bellevue 2, Ridgeline 0: The second-seeded host Wolverines eliminated the 10th-seeded Falcons in a State 3A quarterfinal. Bellevue will play Roosevelt in the semifinals.

Volleyball





District 6 3A third place