This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Tribune News Service

Bestsellers

From Publishers Weekly

Fiction

1. “The Book of Bill,” Alex Hirsch (Hyperion Avenue)

2. “The Grey Wolf: A Novel,” Louise Penny (Minotaur)

3. “In Too Deep: A Reacher Novel,” Lee Child and Andrew Child (Delacorte)

4. “Counting Miracles: A Novel,” Nicholas Sparks (Random House)

5. “The Women: A Novel,” Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)

6. “Under the Oak Tree, Vol. 1: The Novel,” Suji Kim (Inklore)

7. “The Waiting: A Ballard and Bosch Novel,” Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)

8. “Iron Flame,” Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

9. “Things We Never Got Over (Collector’s Edition),” Lucy Score (Bloom)

10. “Things We Left Behind (Collector’s Edition),” Lucy Score (Bloom)

Nonfiction

1. “Melania,” Melania Trump (Skyhorse)

2. “Turkuaz Kitchen: Traditional and Modern Dough Recipes for Sweet and Savory Bakes,” Betül Tunç (Ten Speed)

3. “Framed: Astonishing True Stories of Wrongful Convictions,” John Grisham and Jim McCloskey (Doubleday)

4. “The Anxious Generation: How the Great Rewiring of Childhood Is Causing an Epidemic of Mental Illness,” Jonathan Haidt (Penguin Press)

5. “Confronting the Presidents: No Spin Assessments from Washington to Biden,” Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (St. Martin’s)

6. “Good Energy: The Surprising Connection Between Metabolism and Limitless Health,” Casey Means with Calley Means (Avery)

7. “War,” Bob Woodward (Simon & Schuster)

8. “Be Ready When the Luck Happens: A Memoir,” Ina Garten (Crown)

9. “The Message,” Ta-Nehisi Coates (One World)

10. “Revenge of the Tipping Point: Overstories, Superspreaders, and the Rise of Social Engineering,” Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)