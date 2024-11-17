13-year-old from Pullman killed in five-vehicle crash near Rosalia

A 13-year-old from Pullman died in a crash involving five vehicles, including two semitrucks, Saturday on U.S. Highway 195, 3 miles north of Rosalia in Whitman County, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Zion Bischoff, a passenger, died from his injuries at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center, WSP said in a news release.

At 7:20 a.m., Stephen Powers was driving south on the highway approaching Babb Road when he lost control on the ice, WSP said. The semitruck and trailer he was driving jackknifed across the northbound lanes and Stephen Bischoff, driving north in a 2023 Mazda CX-50 with Zion Bischoff, struck the semi in the northbound lane.

The Mazda was pushed into another northbound lane, striking two other northbound vehicles, troopers said. Meanwhile, Powers’ semi trailer struck another semi trailer, which was parked on the shoulder, and pushed the parked vehicle into a rock wall.

Stephen Bischoff, 44, of Pullman, was taken to Sacred Heart before being treated and released from the hospital, according to WSP. Stephen Bischoff was wearing a seat belt and Zion Bischoff was not.

No one else was injured.

Troopers are investigating potential charges against Powers, 68, of Spokane Valley. Drugs or alcohol were not involved.