Q&A: Reporter with history in Spokane, San Diego previews Gonzaga-SDSU showdown at Viejas Arena

Fourth-ranked Gonzaga will conclude its two-year, home-and-home series with San Diego State at 7 p.m. on Monday at Viejas Arena.

Two years from now, the West Coast college hoops powers – two of just four programs in the Pacific time zone to make a Final Four since 2001 – will begin a longer-term series that could see the Zags and Aztecs meet up to three times every year as new members of the revamped Pac-12 Conference.

Darnay Tripp, a sports anchor at NBC 7 San Diego, is familiar with both programs, covering the Aztecs for the last six years after spending six years following the Zags while working for Spokane’s CBS affiliate, KREM 2.

Tripp answered five questions to help us get a better sense of Brian Dutcher’s team, the matchup on Monday and what the future could hold for GU and SDSU once the Bulldogs and Aztecs become conference rivals.

Q: San Diego State is already missing Reese Waters (stress fracture), and Brian Dutcher said earlier this week that Miles Byrd (ankle) would be a game-time decision on Monday. If both starting guards are sidelined against Gonzaga, who in particular will need to step up in the backcourt?

Tripp: “The bad news is that San Diego State will be shorthanded Monday regardless, and there’s an argument to be made that Waters and Byrd are their two most important players. The good news is that Brian Dutcher has enough depth in the backcourt to provide a few answers to this question. Two are proven commodities, and two are lesser known options. Florida Atlantic transfer Nick Boyd has taken the reigns offensively, providing veteran leadership, Final Four experience and scoring punch. The senior combo guard made key plays down the stretch to put away what should be a Big West contending UC San Diego team. San Diego State also has a familiar face to Gonzaga fans – former USD guard Wayne McKinney III. He went across town for his senior season and started Tuesday against Occidental in place of Byrd.

McKinney put up 16 points and helped spark a blowout of the Division III opponent. Then there’s the unproven duo of BJ Davis and Taj DeGourville. Davis got mop up duty as a freshman, but emerged as a starter and scored 28 in their scrimmage win over UCLA. DeGourville flashed some potential with 14 points, six rebounds, five assists and four made 3s against Occidental. But again, that was Occidental and he’s a true freshman going against a really talented and seasoned Gonzaga backcourt.”

Q: The Aztecs have always taken pride in a tough-minded, hard-nosed approach to the defensive end of the floor. It’s obviously important to factor in the level of opposition, but they’re allowing just 53.5 points through the first two games. What’s been the key to maintaining this level of defensive efficiency with a newer roster?

Tripp: “Well, it’s sorta just what San Diego State does. They’ve finished in the Top 25 of KenPom’s defensive efficiency rating each of the last five seasons – second in 2022 and fourth in 2023. It is well ingrained in their identity, and players know what will be required of them if they decide to play for the Aztecs. They did lose two ball hawks on the perimeter in Lamont Butler (now at Kentucky) and Darrion Trammell. McKinney was a natural fit given his play with the Toreros. Davis has shown himself to be active on the defensive end as well. This is one of the areas where Byrd’s absence could be huge. Against UC San Diego he had five steals and four blocks – while scoring 20 points and pulling down eight rebounds. He has long arms, challenges shots at the hoop and can play the passing lanes. Keep an eye on Magoon Gwath – one of the more unique talents Gonzaga will probably see this season. The 7-foot freshman has seven blocks through two games. While he is very much a work in progress, he has potential to impact every game as a shot blocker.”

Q: How has news that San Diego State will be joining the Pac-12 landed with Aztec fans? Further, what’s been the local reaction to Gonzaga joining the conference as a nonfootball member and what do you envision for the future of the GU-SDSU series?

Tripp: “As someone who has spent around six years covering each program, I am thrilled. I think fans around town are as well. It’s cool that there’s also some history there. We’ve seen them play with some regularity since 2016, and both sides have had their moments. I got to enjoy the battles Gonzaga had with Saint Mary’s and BYU during my time in Spokane, and it’s easy to envision this being another version of those. It’s a natural fit – two West Coast “midmajors” who aren’t really midmajors anymore. They each have NCAA Tournament history, develop NBA talent and play in front of awesome crowds. All the ingredients are there, and the Pac-12 should feel lucky to be the ones to finally draw the Zags away from the WCC. But I do think there is still a hangover from the dissolution of the Pac-12 as we know it. San Diego State was ready to finally join the Power Five ranks. It didn’t play out that way, and that’s still putting a bit of a damper on the excitement around this next step.”

Q: McCarthey Athletic Center and Viejas Arena are two of the most intimidating road atmospheres on the West Coast, if not the country. Having spent ample time covering games at both places, how are both venues unique and what’s Gonzaga in for on Monday night?

Tripp: “There aren’t many student sections as dialed in as the Kennel Club. They’re usually in midseason form for Kraziness in the Kennel, and they fuel the atmosphere at Gonzaga home games. From what I’ve seen this season, “The Show” – situated behind the basket by the visiting team’s bench at Viejas Arena – is not quite on that level. But what is cool about games at Viejas is the amount of noise that comes from all corners of the arena. Capacity there is double what it is at the McCarthey Athletic Center, and the bowl shape makes it feel like they’re on top of you. My first visit to San Diego was covering the Zags during the 2014 NCAA Tournament, and I was struck by the setting and how conducive it is to loud crowds. San Diego State fans respond really well to their team and take pride in making it tough for visitors. The Aztecs used a 12-0 run to take control in the second half against UC San Diego, and energy plays sparked the crowd, who in turn seemed to energize the players. The environment on Monday should be electric.”

Q: What are one or two keys to Monday’s game for SDSU and how do you see things playing out?

Tripp: “The first key is fairly obvious: the health of Byrd. If he’s absent or slowed significantly by his ankle the task gets much taller for SDSU. We’ve covered the guards pretty well, so I’ll say the other key is keeping up with Gonzaga’s bigs. Braden Huff is off to a great start; Graham Ike is a guy the Aztecs are familiar with from his Wyoming days; and Ben Gregg seems like a classic Zag role player who can find ways to hurt you if you let him. This is a great test for Gwath and I can’t wait to see how he stacks up to high level talent. San Diego State does have bodies inside. Jared Coleman-Jones is a Middle Tennessee State transfer who has a sturdy 6-foot-10 frame and can step outside. Miles Heide is a 6-foot-10 Washington native who played in the win at GU last year and can do the dirty work. There’s a lot of excitement around 6-foot-8 Pharaoh Compton, but like DeGourville he’s a true freshman. The Aztecs have to slow Gonzaga down and hope the game ends up in the 60s or 70s. The talent is there for SDSU to win games in March again, but they need time and health – neither of which seems to be on their side heading into Monday. I’m expecting a win for Gonzaga, and a valuable experience for these new-look Aztecs.”