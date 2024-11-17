Key matchup: Responsibilities piling up for FAU transfer Nick Boyd within shorthanded SDSU backcourt

In a game between Gonzaga and San Diego State – two of the last West Coast programs to play for a national championship – it’s no surprise our key matchup features someone with Final Four experience.

It’s slightly more surprising our choice made the Final Four wearing something other than a Gonzaga or San Diego State uniform.

Two years later, SDSU’s roster no longer includes any of the nine players who registered minutes in a 72-71 win over Florida Atlantic in the 2023 Final Four.

Although there’s no one who played for SDSU, senior guard Nick Boyd was on the opposing bench, starting and playing key minutes for FAU, who made a Cinderella run to the final weekend of the college basketball season before losing to the Aztecs in gut-wrenching fashion.

When FAU coach Dusty May left this offseason for Michigan – eventually replaced by former Gonzaga Director of Operations John Jakus – Boyd made a move of his own, entering the transfer portal and landing on Dutcher’s roster at SDSU.

Boyd could be a candidate to play heavy minutes – and take a few more shots than normal – for an SDSU team nursing multiple injuries in the backcourt ahead of Monday’s 7 p.m. (CBSSN) tipoff against the fourth-ranked Zags at Viejas Arena.

Boyd climbed to the top of the key matchup ladder after a stress fracture to Reese Waters sidelined the senior for six weeks and a sprained ankle to Miles Byrd held the sophomore out of last week’s game against Occidental, leaving him questionable for Monday’s matchup.

Boyd was also shelved for a period of time, missing eight weeks during the preseason after injuring his ankle, but he’s leading the Aztecs in assists (2.5 apg) through two games and is one of four players scoring in double figures (10.5 ppg).

The 6-foot-3 guard from Garnerville, New York, was FAU’s second-leading scorer with 12 points in the Final Four loss to SDSU. He averaged 9.1 points and 3.5 rebounds over his last two seasons with the Owls and connected on 40% from the 3-point line as a sophomore.

With possibly both of SDSU’s returning guards unavailable on Monday, Boyd will be one of two transfers the Aztecs may have to lean on to operate in the backcourt. The other, Wayne McKinney III, had multiple WCC run-ins with the Zags while playing for nearby USD and is also averaging 10.5 ppg.

“Good players, man. Everybody’s adding to their roster with good, experienced players,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said. “That’s how a lot of these teams are being built. Combine that with just they’ve got a nice culture of toughness and rebounding and defense-oriented and not afraid to grind it. Comfortable playing in the 50s and 60s, so we’ve just got to be ready for all of it.”

It’s not clear how Gonzaga will deploy its three backcourt starters against the three-guard lineup with which SDSU could open Monday’s game, but the Bulldogs’ trio of Ryan Nembhard (6-0), Nolan Hickman (6-2) and Khalif Battle (6-5) shouldn’t be at a size disadvantage facing the Aztecs’ McKinney III (6-0), BJ Davis (6-2) and Boyd (6-3).