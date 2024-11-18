Notebook: WSU to honor Pullman boy killed in car crash, injury updates and more

PULLMAN – When Washington State takes the field this weekend against Oregon State in Corvallis, the Cougars will be wearing a special patch on their helmets.

The patch will read ZB in honor of 13-year-old Pullman boy Zion Bischoff, who died Saturday evening in a car crash near Rosalia. Bischoff was a friend of WSU coach Jake Dickert’s daughter, Rylee, as well as the children of other Cougars coaches, including special teams coordinator Nick Whitworth’s son Colt, edges coach Frank Maile’s son Titan and nickels/safeties coach Jordan Malone’s child.

“Our condolences from our football program go out to Zion’s family, his friends and everyone that knew him. He was a great young man,” Dickert said Monday. “Once again, from our football program to the Bischoff family, we just really offer our condolences, prayers and thoughts, and everyone you know in our community, we’re with you. It was a tough day, tough day.”

Injury reports grows

WSU linebacker Buddah Al-Uqdah went down late in the No. 25 Cougars’ last game, a 38-35 loss to New Mexico, with a shoulder injury and didn’t return. The team will “see how he responds as we go throughout the week,” Dickert said Monday.

Al-Uqdah, a redshirt sophomore, is the team’s leader in tackles with 58. He has also recorded three takeaways, two interceptions and three forced fumbles. He’s been an invaluable member of WSU’s linebacker corps, and if he isn’t able to play Saturday against Oregon State, expect linebackers Keith Brown and Parker McKenna to receive more snaps in his place.

Tight end Andre Dollar won’t return until after the regular season when WSU prepares for its bowl game, Dickert said. Dollar, used primarily as a blocker in the pass and run games, has been out since Oct. 12 with a high-ankle sprain. His only stats came with two catches against Texas Tech in September.

Center Devin Kylany “hobbled off the game, but kept competing through it,” Dickert said, seemingly referring to a leg/ankle injury. Kylany didn’t miss a snap, but Dickert said “we’ll see how we go throughout the week” to determine his availability for Saturday’s game. It’s likely redshirt freshman Noah Dunham would play center if Kylany is out.

Quarterback John Mateer played through a foot injury against New Mexico, Dickert said, which happened in the third quarter of WSU’s win over Utah State on Nov. 9. Mateer didn’t practice last week, and “watching practice for him on Tuesday was tough,” said Dickert, who added that once the team confirmed Mateer didn’t have a fracture, the Cougars knew they would get him back this season, even if he missed the New Mexico game.

But Mateer turned in one of his best games all season, completing 25 of 36 passes for 375 yards and totaling five touchdowns, including one rushing. Backup Zevi Eckhaus was “ready to go,” Dickert said – but the team didn’t end up needing his services.

O-Line still shuffling personnelIf Saturday’s game was any indication, WSU coaches have decided the left guard spot is still up for grabs, even within a game. For the first three quarters of the Cougars’ loss to New Mexico, they rotated Christian Hilborn and Rod Tialavea at left guard, giving one series to Hilborn and the next to Tialavea.

Hilborn took over for the fourth quarter, but that was only until left tackle Esa Pole went out with an injury, prompting Hilborn to play left tackle and Tialavea to play left guard. That’s the personnel the Cougs used on their go-ahead touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter.

“He’s been dealing with some illness, and then it was cramping, and then we just couldn’t get him back ready to go in that game,” Dickert said of Pole’s status. “I saw him this morning and he looks good, so hopefully he’ll be back ready to go.”

Pole hasn’t just been WSU’s best pass blocker. He’s been one of the best nationwide, earning a Pro Football Focus pass-blocking grade of 87.3, No. 16 among qualified offensive linemen. Pole has permitted only five pressures, and no sacks.