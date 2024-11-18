Senior point guard Ryan Nembhard guides Gonzaga to big road win over San Diego State

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Ryan Nembhard (0) cheers after guard Dusty Stromer (4) hit a three against the San Diego State Aztecs during the first half of a college basketball game on Monday, Nov. 18, 2024, at Viejas Arena in San Diego, Calif.

SAN DIEGO – A San Diego-based reporter asked Gonzaga senior point guard Ryan Nembhard if he thought he would be able to “drive and dish that way” against San Diego State.

“Yeah,” Nembhard said. “I did. I’m not going to lie.”

Nembhard’s numbers didn’t lie either. He finished with 19 points and 10 assists to fuel No. 3 Gonzaga’s 80-67 victory over San Diego State – the Aztecs’ first double-digit loss at Viejas Arena since falling to San Diego 73-61 in Dec. 2018.

San Diego State was on the cusp of making it real interesting with numerous mini rallies in the closing half. Most of the time, it was Nembhard slowing the Aztecs’ momentum with a timely assist, bucket or free throws.

“He controlled that whole game for 40 minutes,” Zags coach Mark Few said. “I don’t think anybody is playing better in the country than him at the point spot. In this environment, against that defense, that kind of physicality and the difficulty communicating to your teammates, I thought he was absolutely huge.”

Nembhard was at his best when the Zags needed it the most. He never left the floor in the second half while putting up 12 points and five assists. He hit 6 of 6 free throws in the final eight minutes and went 8 of 8 in the game.

“We’re used to it,” senior forward Graham Ike said of Nembhard’s performance. “It’s great that he does that for us and we put full trust in him, but no pressure at all. He always delivers for us.”

Nembhard, who came in with 30 assists and just two turnovers – the last committed with 12:05 remaining in the second half versus Baylor – had a season-high three turnovers. The first came with 4:35 in the opening half.

“Uh, I don’t love turnovers,” Nembhard said. “But you know, it is what it is. Only five on the year so I’m not tripping.”

Nembhard’s 19 points was a season high and his most since dropping 20 in a win over Saint Mary’s in last year’s regular-season finale.

“I’m just playing the game,” he said. “I don’t come into the game saying, ‘Ah, I’m going to shoot or not shoot today.’ I just take what the defense gives me and I got some good looks for sure.”

That approach worked out well for Nembhard and the Zags. A few GU players in the rotation had off nights, but the Zags still found a way to put up 80 points and win in a tough environment.

“It shows we’re a great team and we can get it done however you want to get it done,” he said. “Whether a couple guys aren’t playing well, we have a other guys step up on that night. We have a bunch of guys that can put the ball in the hole.”