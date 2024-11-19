Red Rocker to bring Van Halen revival to the Strip

By John Katsilometes Las Vegas Review-Journal

LAS VEGAS – Sammy Hagar was assembling a new telescope on Sunday afternoon. He had the glasses on, instructions out, wrench in hand, immersed in the challenge and admitting, “I’m so not a rock star right now.”

Hagar is still an analog guy on this digital assignment. But no matter the equipment, he’s looking into the galaxy with his life and career.

The road was kind to Sammy Hagar in 2023. Now he’s ready for a spring on the Strip.

The Red Rocker’s “Best of Both Worlds Las Vegas Residency” plays Dolby Live at Park MGM for nine dates, running April 30-May 17 (tickets on sale 10 a.m. Pacific at ticketmaster.com). Hagar is rocking it with his all-star band of original Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony, guitar master Joe Satriani and powerhouse drummer Kenny Aronoff.

That lineup will play a mix of Van Halen classics and Hagar solo favorites. Also expect selections from Montrose and Chickenfoot, bands that bracketed Hagar’s tenure with Van Halen from 1985-96.

A new song, “Thank You,” is being recorded and planned for the show. Hagar and Satriani co-wrote the number. “It’s our ‘thank you’ to everybody, to Eddie (Van Halen), the fans, the music. We are probably going to end the show with it, every night.”

The 77-year-old rocker is eager to dial it in on the Strip. He toured extensively in the U.S. and abroad this year under the “Best of Both Worlds” concept. He sold out MGM Grand Garden in August.

“We have had requests to go back to Europe, South America, back to Japan, Australia, New Zealand, everywhere in the world,” Hagar said. “I’m thinking, ‘How can I get the most out of this for my body and my voice and this band with less travel?’ The only way is a … residency. I’m so happy that we got the offer to do this in a place that is big enough to do 15,000 people a week.”

It’s important to Hagar to reclaim his period as Van Halen’s front man. Alex Van Halen’s book “Brothers,” about his life with his late brother – guitar legend Eddie Van Halen – doesn’t cover the Hagar years.

The surviving Van Halen has been dismissive about Hagar’s era, which followed David Lee Roth’s, telling Rolling Stone, “The heart and the soul and the creativity and the magic was Dave, Ed, Mike, and me.” Van Halen says, from the book: “We had a lot of other singers over the years.”

Hagar is defending his time with the band.

“OK, if you don’t want to acknowledge this time for one of the biggest bands in the world ever, in terms of record sales and Grammys, man, I’m happy to own it,” Hagar said. “If Al doesn’t want to be a part of it, well, then, Mike and I were there. I wrote the songs with Eddie, and this is a perfect way to really go deep into it.”

Hagar returned his invitation for Van Halen to join Hagar’s band in this revival.

“I’m taking a high road with Al. I love him to death. I would love to be friends, and he’d be welcome to come and watch his show, come on stage and play drums, whatever,” Hagar said. “I don’t think it’s ever going to happen, but that’s me being open-hearted.”

Hagar is also playing the halftime show at Sunday’s Raiders-Broncos game at Allegiant Stadium. It is his second appearance, following a performance at the Raiders-Bengals game in November 2021.

In October, Hagar was back to celebrate the 15th anniversary of Cabo Wabo Cantina at Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood. He received the Key to the Las Vegas Strip as members of his Redheads fan club partied it up.

On that visit, Hagar also played a pair of fan-club shows with The Circle (with Vic Johnson on guitar and Jason Bonham on drums) at Pearl at the Palms. Hagar’s rock-star friend and booze-business partner Rick Springfield joined that show for “I’ve Done Everything For You,” written by Hagar but made a hit by Springfield.

The Palms is the now-former home of Sammy’s Island, the pool-party deck that was to instill Hagar’s Cabo Wabo vibe, present local rock bands and serve Sammy’s Beach Bar-branded cocktails. Momentum and marketing for the complex, which opened in May, ebbed after Cynthia Kiser Murphey left her role as hotel GM in June. Kiser Murphy worked with Hagar’s team to develop the project.

But Hagar has more adventurous plans for Vegas, even beyond his production at Dolby Live. He’s signed a five-year extension for Cabo Wabo Cantina. He still wants to bring his Sammy’s Island idea.

“And you know me, I’m a big thinker. I still want the Cabo Wabo Resort, and the beach club will go in there,” Hagar said. “Everything else I ever do will go in there. I’m still very much interested in Las Vegas.”