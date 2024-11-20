Driver strikes, kills 56-year-old Cd’A man after running red light, police say

A 56-year-old Coeur d’Alene man was killed after a driver ran a red light and struck the man’s car Tuesday night in Post Falls, according to Idaho State Police.

A GoFundMe page identified the man who died as Jesus Castillo. The page, which was organized to help cover funeral expenses and support his family, raised over $6,000 as of Wednesday night.

A 75-year-old Cocolalla, Idaho, man was driving a Chevrolet Silverado at about 6:40 p.m. on State Highway 41 when he failed to stop at a red light at Prairie Avenue, according to an Idaho State Police news release. He struck Castillo, who was driving on Prairie Avenue in a Toyota Prius.

The driver of the Chevrolet was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, troopers said. Castillo was also taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts and ISP is investigating.

ISP declined to release more information when asked about potential charges or citations.