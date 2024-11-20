Locally: Former St. George’s standout Cambrie Rickard helps Lawrence University to women’s soccer NCAA Tournament

From staff reports

Former St. George’s soccer standout Cambrie Rickard is continuing to find success at the collegiate level as the senior earned all-conference honors and helped Lawrence University into the Division III NCAA Tournament in her senior season.

Rickard, a forward for the Vikings, earned first-team All-Midwest Conference Honors this season after scoring nine goals and adding three assists this season. Over the past four seasons with the Vikings, she has scored 22 times and started 49 matches.

Lawrence University, of Appleton, Wisconsin, also earned a berth into the DIII NCAA Tournament, where it lost its opener to the University of Chicago 4-0 last Friday.

Rickard earned all-conference honors at St. George’s her junior and senior year, and was named the school’s athlete of the year in 2021.

• Gonzaga’s Ben Augee earned West Coast Conference honorable mention honors after leading the Zags this season with five goals and three assists.

High school

The Greater Spokane League is proud to announce the fall winners of the NECA/IBEW GSL Award. The National Electrical Contractors Association and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers are proud to present the 24th annual recognition of these scholar-athletes from each of 17 GSL schools.

Central Valley: Avery Bringhurst (soccer) and Kamden Lanphere (football); Cheney: Kiah Klauss (soccer) and Tristan Huse (football); Clarkston: Brielle Ripley (soccer) and Colton Goard (football); Deer Park: Delaney Newman (volleyball) and Dillon Mareth (football); East Valley: Kate Robinson (soccer) and Tyler Grant (football); Ferris: Cadence Hyndman (slowpitch softball) and Junior Ramirez (football); Gonzaga Prep: Jenna Wanner (soccer) and Cole Conway (football); Lewis and Clark: Keegan Tee (soccer) and Tyler Daniel (football); Mead: Joey Hornyak (soccer) and Maddox Mead (football); Mt. Spokane: Lexi Wideman (volleyball) and Luke Merkelbach (football); North Central: Mandy Schwahn (volleyball) and Shadrack Mungualinipa (football); Pullman: Kiara Donolo (swimming) and Brady Coulter (football); Ridgeline: Emme Thompson (cross country) and Sawyer Pietz (football); Rogers: Aaliyah McClendon (cheer) and Trevaun Barrett (football); Shadle Park: Madi Keon (slowpitch softball) and Koleson Grote (football); University: Adisson Nordean (soccer) and Ethan Mejia (football); West Valley: Kimberlie Martinez (volleyball) and Quinlan Hyatt (football).

Hockey

Spokane Chiefs goalie Dawson Cowan has been named Western Hockey League Goaltender of the Week, the league announced Monday.

The 19-year-old posted his second shutout of the season and 40th win of his WHL career as the Chiefs downed the visiting Red Deer Rebels in front of a sellout crowd of more than 10,300 fans on Saturday.

Cowan denied all 35 shots he faced in the victory, marking the most saves he’s made in a single game this season.

Softball

Chuck De Bruin, a former radio news and sports anchor who has been umpiring for 15 years, received the Spokane Softball Umpires Association’s 2024 Campbell-Stewart Award for longevity, dedication, excellence and service to softball umpiring in Spokane.

De Bruin is a former SSUA board member who has umpired in two Washington high school state tournaments and two USA Softball of Idaho state tournaments. The award is named for two former longtime Spokane umpires in chief.

Other SSUA award winners: Bill Jessel, umpire of the year-adult; Kirt Kring, umpire of the year-youth; Michael Lavalle, most improved; John Stricker, comeback umpire of the year; Austin Stone, rookie of the year; Gary Kuck, presidential pride; and Sandy Hobson, home run award.

Shaun Pedersen of Spokane was named the 2023-24 Washington Officials Association State Umpire of the Year for fastpitch.

• Katie Sturm, a pitcher-infielder at Lakeside High School of Nine Mile Falls, received the Inland Empire Softball Hall of Fame’s Doug “Pops” Bender Scholarship Award for 2024 that comes with a $1,000 scholarship.

Other IESHOF honorees: Steve Franklin, Don Henthorn, Bob Peterson, Jim “Wilber” Waltz, hall of fame; James “Stormy” Weather, hall of honor; Dave Gunderson, Hank Coplen Spotlight Award; and Blancher family, Hector Jr. and Patrick Fiorillo Memorial Award.

• Spokane’s Team Fire took second place in the 16-team, 65AAA division at the Senior Softball Winter World Championships in Phoenix. After going undefeated through six games of pool and bracket play the team lost the championship to the Arizona Owls. Jack Parker, Don Owen, Roger Williamson and Doug Fredrickson were named to the all-tournament team. Other members of Team Fire are: Ron Klawitter, Allen Arnold, Jerry Coulter, Jon Cox, Randy Searcy, Chris Roe, John Springer, Rob Green and Matt Seeliger.