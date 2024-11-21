Mead High School student killed in car crash

A Mead High School student was killed after driving into a tree Thursday morning north of Spokane.

“It is with a heavy heart that I share sad news with you that Panther Nation lost one of its Panthers today,” Mead Principal Kimberly Jensen wrote in an email to the Mead High community. “We are respecting the direction and timing of the student’s family and sharing no further information at this time.”

Spokane County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded at about 10:35 a.m. to a vehicle that crashed near West Rutter Parkway and North Dorset Road, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

Deputies and Spokane County Fire District 9 firefighters found the teenager inside the vehicle. He died at the scene, the release said.

Initial information indicated the teen was driving west on Rutter Parkway when he went off the road and struck a large tree, investigators said.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the name of the teen.

Rutter Parkway was closed as the sheriff’s office investigated the crash and cleared the road.

Jensen’s email indicated the school district’s “crisis team” and school counselors will be available in the coming days to support students and staff.