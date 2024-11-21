How can No. 25 WSU get better play from its safeties and nickels against Oregon State?

PULLMAN – Washington State may have found the perfect opportunity for its safeties and nickels to erase some of their forgettable recent outings.

As the No. 25 Cougars prepare for their final two regular-season games, beginning Saturday with a road game against struggling Oregon State, they might need some of their secondary players to step up. Facing a Beavers squad that has lost five straight, most recently a 28-0 setback to Air Force, the Cougars may be in the right spot.

Their safeties and nickels – from safeties Tyson Durant, Tanner Moku, Adrian Wilson and Jackson Lataimua to nickelback Kapena Gushiken – have seen better days. In WSU’s last game, a road loss to New Mexico, the group endured a coverage bust for one touchdown, and a few mistakes led to other big plays for the Lobos.

The most conspicuous play came late in the second quarter, when Lobos quarterback Devon Dampier took a shotgun snap, dropped back and spotted wide-open receiver Caleb Medford, who had run past Gushiken and Wilson for an easy touchdown. After the play, Gushiken and Wilson looked at each other in confusion, wondering where things went wrong.

For the game, three of WSU’s four worst-graded Pro Football Focus defenders came from its nickels and safeties : Wilson was at 38.8, Durant was at 52.6 and Lataimua was at 56.2. Gushiken was the Cougars’ top-graded coverage man, finishing with a grade of 73.1, and Moku checked in at fourth with a coverage grade of 66.7.

For the most part, that tells the story of the season for the Cougars’ safeties, who haven’t acquitted themselves consistently well this season. Gushiken and Durant both have two interceptions, underscoring how well WSU’s defense has created timely takeaways all year, but when they haven’t been turning teams over, the Cougars have let up too many yards. Part of that blame goes to WSU’s secondary.

To his credit, Gushiken didn’t allow a reception on four targets against New Mexico, but it was a respite from a troubling trend: Gushiken is fifth nationally in allowed catches with 42. That’s come on 69 targets, leading to a reception percentage of 61%. Usually lined up against opponents’ slot receivers, Gushiken has made a habit out of generating turnovers, but he’s also made a habit out of permitting catches.

“We’ve just been building week by week,” Gushiken said last week, “building the communication, building team chemistry. Us on the back end, just being able to trust each other, that we’re going to do our job, and then knowing that the guys up front are going to handle business.”

Communication issues seem to be biting WSU again, a pattern for much of this season, even during the group’s best moments. As the Cougars shored up some of their coverage issues, bringing down both their passing yards and scoring allowed in October and early November, they cited improved communication. They felt like they could trust each other, from the defensive tackles to the safeties.

For the Cougars, it bears extra importance against the Beavers, whose quarterback situation is a bit murky. Idaho transfer Gevani McCoy has started eight of nine games, but he has more interceptions (six) than touchdowns ( three), and he was benched early last weekend against Air Force.

In OSU’s 44-7 loss to Cal last month, McCoy was benched for junior Ben Gulbranson, who finished up and started the Beavers’ next game, a loss to San Jose State. But Gulbranson sustained an injury since, and against Air Force, McCoy started again. After one series, he was pulled for freshman Gabarri Johnson.

It will require WSU to communicate well on defense, particularly if the mobile McCoy or Johnson play. The Cougars’ defense was undone against New Mexico’s dual-threat Dampier, and if they get a similar challenge in Corvallis, they’ll need to keep it contained. Getting improved play from their safeties and nickels might be the first step.

“Your eyes just got to stay on your man,” cornerback Steve Hall said, because we know (Dampier) is a great athlete and he can get out the pocket and extend plays. So that was the whole talk last week, to stay on your man.

“Keep your eyes on your man. That was the whole thing.”