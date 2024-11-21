Trans-Siberian Orchestra returns to Spokane, with lots of holiday (and Spokane dining) traditions

Trans-Siberian Orchestra's is set to play the Spokane Arena on Friday. (Courtesy of Jason McEachern)

From staff reports

The legendary Trans-Siberian Orchestra once again makes their return to the Spokane Arena for a multi-celebration evening.

The iconic rock group needs little introduction with their heavy rock opera takes on the Christmas season and classical music.

The group is also known for their extravagant shows and performances featuring pyrotechnics, a plethora of lights, a string orchestra and various special effects.

As part of an annual tradition, orchestra member and guitarist Al Pitrelli settles into a corner table at Spencer’s for Steaks & Chops when he visits Spokane each November and raises a glass of 25-year-old Macallan to his father and his musical mentor Paul O’Neill, who formed Trans-Siberian Orchestra nearly 30 years ago.

“I celebrate my time with my dad and Paul and have a conversation with them at Spencer’s every year,” Pitrelli told The Spokesman-Review in 2023. “That’s part of what I do when I come back for my annual visit to Spokane.”

The orchestra formed in 1996 out of the ashes of Savatage, a metal band that featured Pitrelli. Trans-Siberian Orchestra then released a series of rock operas. There’s 1996’s “Christmas Eve and Other Stories,” 1998’s “The Christmas Attic” and 2004’s “The Lost Christmas Eve, which the group celebrates its 20-year anniversary, reaching more than 20 million concertgoers, and donating more than $20 million to charity.

More than 10 million Trans-Siberian Orchestra albums have been sold.

“It blows my mind that we’ve been this successful,” Pitrelli said in 2023. “We never expected anything like this.”

Expect fan favorites such as “This Christmas Day,” “Good King Joy,” “Ornament,” “Old City Bar” and the smash “Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24” on Friday.

The rockers will perform at the Spokane Arena, and tickets starting at $67 can be purchased through TicketsWest.