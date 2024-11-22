Analysis: Three matchups to watch in Sounders’ playoff showdown with LAFC

By Jayda Evans Seattle Times

SEATTLE – The fourth-seeded Seattle Sounders will play top-seeded Los Angeles FC in a Western Conference semifinal playoff match at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at BMO Stadium. Here are three matchups to watch:

Cherundolo vs. Schmetzer

It’s likely known by now that LAFC is unbeaten in 10 matches (8-0-2) against Seattle. Black & Gold coach Steve Cherundolo is responsible for nine of those matches since being hired in 2022.

Schmetzer said Cherundolo is defensive-minded like he and enjoys talking about that side of the ball with his adversary. Cherundolo has used a few different defensive setups – a backline of three players or five – to get results this season. He also has a keeper in Hugo Lloris who can assist on goals. The 2018 World Cup champion had two this season where he heaved passes from the penalty box for goals in Leagues Cup competitions.

The Sounders’ tactical staff will have to find ways to break down LAFC’s defense to get a win Saturday.

Roldans vs. Bouanga

It’ll be a team effort to stop LAFC striker Denis Bouanga. The Gabon international scored 20 goals – second best in MLS – with 11 assists during the regular season.

Sounders right back Alex Roldan and older brother Cristian have been tasked to contain Bouanga or at least monitor spacing to limit slip passes that allow Bouanga to get behind the defense. Few can keep pace once the forward is on a fast break. Alex has made errors in the past that created openings and that cannot happen Saturday.

LAFC forward Mateusz Bogusz could also cause problems. The Polish international has 15 goals and seven assists this season.

Chanot vs. Morris

The Sounders were 12 for 12 from the spot during penalty kick shootouts to sweep Houston in the opening round of the playoffs. But with a 30-minute extra period returning to competition rules, the Sounders will likely have to find a goal through the run of play to get a win.

Seattle and LAFC are equally good at scoring from set pieces (11 apiece this season), but forward Jordan Morris is looking to make a mark in the match and that will mean getting past Maxime Chanot. The LAFC defender plays his angles well and uses his 6-foot-1 frame to stop attempts at goal. LAFC also calls on Aaron Long and Jesús Murillo to box Morris out of scoring situations. The forward will have to make strong runs and keep his eyes open to pass to teammates when the defenders surround him.